"She had been on the right path" - Diamond Dallas Page recalls surprising meeting with Sunny four months before her recent legal troubles (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page knows all too well about people going down a dark path. Sunny aka Tammy Sytch has recently been in legal trouble after being arrested for a DUI incident. DDP weighed in on his last meeting with Sunny and he painted a rather surprising picture of how she was just four months ago.

The era that DDP wrestled in saw a mix of toxic locker room culture, heavy backstage politics, and notoriously - reliance on alcohol and drugs. Sunny (Tammy Sytch) was a part of this era and seemingly fell into the trap of alcohol that has eventually derailed her life on several occasions over the last few years. Unfortunately, her latest arrest wasn't her first, second, or even third.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, Vince Russo asked Diamond Dallas Page about his thoughts regarding Sunny's situation. DDP revealed that he met her around four months ago and said that she looked like she was in a great place:

"I have [thought about Tammy Sytch]. I just saw her like four months ago. She came up to me, she looked great. I had been thinking about her. She's been sober for long periods of time. She had been on the right path. I don't know what the trick here is, but I felt so bad. I saw her, god she looked great. We were somewhere in the North Jersey area and she talked and looked great. I had thought about it when she was in a bad spot. Let's see where it goes. This was a really, really unfortunate situation." (25:00-26:10)"

It's heartbreaking to see how easy relapsing is, and it has caused a lot of destruction for Sunny.

Diamond Dallas Page has helped multiple superstars

The most famous case of Diamond Dallas Page helping a fellow wrestler was documented in The Resurrection of Jake Roberts. It followed the emotional rollercoaster as DDP took responsibility for helping a man who once helped him get through his personal demons.

DDP also played a role in helping the late great Scott Hall. The difference, however, in those situations was that they wanted to help themselves, making the process slightly easier for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Either way, there have been polarizing reactions within the wrestling world over how to treat Sunny, and DDP and Booker T have been two legends to express a more empathetic side towards her.

