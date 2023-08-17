WWE Hall of Famer facing 25 years in prison

A WWE Hall of Famer is facing a maximum of 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to several DUI and manslaughter charges.

Tammy Lynn Sytch, popularly known as WWE's Sunny, was involved in a car crash in Florida in May 2022 that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man named Julian Lasseter. She was arrested two months later after a toxicology report showed that her blood alcohol level during the accident was 3.5 times the legal limit.

According to a report by PW Insider earlier this month, Sytch was charged with one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of causing death while driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, three counts of DUI causing damage to property, and four counts of DUI causing injury.

The WWE legend initially pleaded not guilty before pleading no contest on Wednesday, just days before her scheduled trial, per TMZ Sports. Her sentencing does not have a date, but she's facing a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Tammy Lynn Sytch has been in jail since her arrest in May 2022. She posted a $225,500 bond before a judge revoked it days later when prosecutors claimed that she was a threat to the community.

When was Sunny inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

There is no denying Sunny's impact on the women's division back in the 1990s. She's known as the company's first "Diva" and paved the way for many future female superstars in the next two decades.

The former valet was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 for all of her contributions to the industry. However, her legal issues and venture into adult entertainment led to people calling for her to get removed from the Hall of Fame.

The 50-year-old officially announced her retirement from wrestling in 2018 to focus on her personal life. However, she has been arrested at least four times since retiring, and most of her run-ins with the law involved drunk driving.

Do you think WWE should remove Sunny from the Hall of Fame? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

