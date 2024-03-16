What did Tiffany Henyard do? Corruption allegations against Dolton Mayor explored amid employees' wrongful termination lawsuit

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has been accused of wrongfully firing employees. She currently faces a lawsuit on similar charges and since she allegedly ill-treated her employees. At the beginning of the year, she also faced backlash online for her extravagant lifestyle. Many even tagged her for being "rude and entitled."

The complainants, identified as Karen Johnson, Samysha Williams, and Sandra Tracy, have filed three separate lawsuits against the Dolton Mayor. The lawsuit claims they were terminated after refusing to support the mayor in her campaigns. Hearing dates for the lawsuits have not been determined as of now.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard is currently facing several lawsuits by three ex-employees for wrongful termination. Custardo Law LLC announced the lawsuits on Thursday, as reported by CBS News. The lawyers said the suits were filed on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

According to the Village of Dolton and Thornton Township ex-employees, supervisor Henyard fired them without following a proper procedure. The lawsuit alleged that the mayor was violating state and federal employment laws. The alleged terminations have also led to the violation of the employee's constitutional rights.

Karen Johnson, the former administrative assistant in Dolton's Public Works Department, claimed that the main reason behind her termination was that she was looking for stories that could hold the Mayor in "a negative light."

Samysha Williams, the former director of the Building Permits and License Department in Dolton, sued Henyard for allegedly firing her after she disobeyed her order to not reveal public records to trustees. The lawsuit stated:

"Williams was instructed to practice muting the Trustees when they were speaking during the meetings."

The former HR manager, Sandra Tracy, was allegedly fired after she denied assisting the Mayor.

Tiffany has been sued by a church on the grounds of discrimination

ABC 7 Chicago reported the complaints' attorney Matthew Custardo's statement regarding the lawsuits against Tiffany Henyard, where he stated that all three cases are based around the same premise and are "wrongful terminations" made by Mayor Henyard and her administration.

Custardo further stated during a news release that he believes the Village and Township's actions under Henyard's directions were "unjust, unfair and unlawful," and his clients deserve better.

The attorney also claimed that his clients, the ex-employees, were intimidated and bullied. The suits against the Mayor seek compensation for emotional distress, lost wages, and reputational harm that the fired employees had to face.

Burt Odelson, the legislative counsel for Dolton's Board of Trustees, said:

"She’s bankrupting the town. The town doesn’t have any money and it’s not going to have any money for a long time based on these suits."

Amidst these lawsuits, Tiffany Henyard also faces discrimination allegations by a church in the community. FOX 32 reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God Resurrection Power Assembly filed the suit on March 7, 2024.

Just a few days back, a resolution was passed for Tiffany Henyard to submit the village financial documents for the purpose of an investigation led by federal agencies.