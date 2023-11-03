"This is messed up": Netizens react as Michigan Football staffer Alex Yood fired after viral video showed alleged underage solicitation

The news of Alex Yood allegedly trying to solicit a 13-year-old girl has gone viral. A video had been obtained where Yood was approached by Boopac Shakur and recorded him. The video was released on September 29, 2023. Online sensation Shakur has previously exposed many alleged child predators by similarly approaching them.

The Michigan Football staffer initially claimed that he didn't know that the girl he conversed with was only 13 years old. Several people have expressed their opinions regarding the allegations against Yood. An X user, @jrs_rankings, said,

"This is messed up."

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of alleged solicitation of a minor. Reader's discretion is advised.

These allegations made headlines shortly after the Michigan football program was subjected to an NCAA investigation for an alleged sign-stealing incident.

A low-level staffer for Michigan Football, Alex Yood, made headlines for allegedly trying to solicit an underage girl

A video was obtained that captured Yood with a bottle of liquor allegedly trying to solicit a minor. The footage was captured by an internet sensation, a Michigan man, Boopac Shakur primarily. Shakur, along with another man, continued following Yood, asking him questions like why he planned to meet a minor girl. Following the release of the video, Yood has been fired.

Several people on social media platforms have expressed their views and opinions on the accusations that Yood is currently facing. While almost every other user is reposting the footage, some users have called Yood a "child predator."

James T. Yoder, the founder of Chat Sports, posted on X and wrote,

"I can't believe what I was just told on a long phone call about Alex Yood and Connor Stalions. My brain can't process."

Another user wrote on X that they hope Yood gets punished for his alleged actions and that justice prevails.

Alex Yood has been fired after the allegations came up (Image via ScottDee/X)

Yood initially claimed that he wasn't aware of the girl's age, however, he allegedly had asked the same twice

Yoder had shed light on an interesting "coincidence." After recording Yood, Boopac Shakur was fatally shot after he had an altercation with a group of teens. Several users on X claimed that there might be a connection between him allegedly exposing Yood and then getting shot to death.

While filming the video of Yood, Shakur and the other man claimed that he was buying alcohol before going to meet the minor girl. The video reportedly was released in September, and it has been highlighted all over again after NCAA investigations have started.

While Yood initially refused, knowing that the girl was a minor, the other man, along with Shakur, told him that he did talk about her age twice while they were conversing.

In the video, Alex Yood was also seen admitting that he did ask the 13-year-old girl if she was a v*rgin. No additional details are available regarding the allegations. After the video was released, Yood was silently fired by the University of Michigan football program.