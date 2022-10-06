What did Tiffany Strauss-Gordon do? Daughter of prominent high school football trainer accused of abusing teens

On Friday, September 30, former students and footballers from Colton High School filed a lawsuit against their then athletic trainer, Tiffany Strauss-Gordon, for s*xually assaulting them for almost a decade. Six former San Bernardino County players have also sued the Colton Joint Unified School District for being complicit in the continued abuse.

The former players, who have referred to themselves as John Does, alleged that between 2000 and 2007, Tiffany Strauss-Gordon repeatedly r*ped and assaulted them. Gordon, who is the daughter of late high school football legend Harold Strauss, worked as an athletic trainer under her father, who was the coach.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit against Tiffany Strauss-Gordon claims that other members of the football team, the player's parents, the school staff and even Harold Strauss himself were all aware of Gordon's assault. The school district, however, failed to report or investigate claims brought against them by the victims.

konniemoments1 @KonnieMoments1 Six alleged victims claim high school athletics coach, Tiffany Strauss-Gordon, 32, for seven years targeted and sexually exploited ‘poor boys who didn’t have food or rides to school’ – School and coaches knew but no one acted, lawsuit claims konniemoments.com/2022/10/05/six… Six alleged victims claim high school athletics coach, Tiffany Strauss-Gordon, 32, for seven years targeted and sexually exploited ‘poor boys who didn’t have food or rides to school’ – School and coaches knew but no one acted, lawsuit claims konniemoments.com/2022/10/05/six…

The school district was allegedly notified of Gordon's behavior as early as 2002. One of the victims, who identified himself as John Doe 7045 claimed that he and another student were told by a coach's wife that their plans to report the s*xual assault to the district would be unsuccessful.

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit states:

"Despite rampant rumors surrounding Gordon's misconduct, [the school district] knowingly, intentionally, willfully, deliberately, negligently, and/or recklessly allowed Gordon to continue abusing Colton High School's varsity football players, including plaintiffs."

The former players reported the assault under Assembly Bill 218 which allows alleged victims an extended statute of limitations for civil claims. Colton Joint Unified School stated that they are "concerned" about the allegations made. They told the East Bay Times:

"Although the current administrative team members are not in the leadership member with the district for 20 years...[the district leadership team] is very concerned about the allegations."

Vincent Rasso @tiovince_ The Sun @sbsun



• Players filed civil suit against school district & Tiffany Gordon, AD at Grand Terrace High



• They claim abuse from 2001-2007 when dad, Harold Strauss, was FB coach



sbsun.com/2022/09/30/6-f… 6 former Colton High football players allege sexual abuse by then-coach’s daughter• Players filed civil suit against school district & Tiffany Gordon, AD at Grand Terrace High• They claim abuse from 2001-2007 when dad, Harold Strauss, was FB coach 6 former Colton High football players allege sexual abuse by then-coach’s daughter • Players filed civil suit against school district & Tiffany Gordon, AD at Grand Terrace High • They claim abuse from 2001-2007 when dad, Harold Strauss, was FB coachsbsun.com/2022/09/30/6-f… What a disgusting abuse of power & so awful to hear. Serious action needed from @ColtonJUSD —it’s ability to handle investigations/protect student well-being is concerning (especially the @GrandTerraceHS bomb threat & how they covered up the Mr. Diaz incident in 2016). twitter.com/sbsun/status/1… What a disgusting abuse of power & so awful to hear. Serious action needed from @ColtonJUSD—it’s ability to handle investigations/protect student well-being is concerning (especially the @GrandTerraceHS bomb threat & how they covered up the Mr. Diaz incident in 2016). twitter.com/sbsun/status/1…

Tiffany Strauss-Gordon, who is presently the athletic director at another school in the district, has been put on administrative leave following the lawsuit. An attorney representing Strauss said that no criminal charges have been filed against her.

Former football players recount their harrowing experiences with Tiffany Strauss-Gordon

In the 2000s, Tiffany Strauss-Gordon, daughter of star high school footballer Harold Strauss, s*xually exploited a number of players of the Colton High School football team. The players were then only 16 or 17 years of age. It was widely known as Strauss-Gordon's "special treatment." Years later, six footballers have sued her and the school district for failing to protect them.

According to the East Bay Times, the lawsuit specifies how Gordon routinely had s*xual intercourse with and performed acts of oral s*x on players who were between the ages of 14 and 17 in the school’s locker room, training room, bathrooms, weight room and football trailer as well as at her parents’ house during weekly meetings between the coaches and top players. One of the victims alleged that Gordon had s*x with him at least 50 times during his senior year at Colton High, when he was a minor. The lawsuit states:

"The sheer volume of oral copulation and s*xual intercourse occurring between Gordon and the minor student-athletes was not insignificant, and Defendants knew or should have known of the blatant s*xual misconduct occurring."

Sports As A Weapon Podcast @SportsAsAWeapon The Sun @sbsun



• Players filed civil suit against school district & Tiffany Gordon, AD at Grand Terrace High



• They claim abuse from 2001-2007 when dad, Harold Strauss, was FB coach



sbsun.com/2022/09/30/6-f… 6 former Colton High football players allege sexual abuse by then-coach’s daughter• Players filed civil suit against school district & Tiffany Gordon, AD at Grand Terrace High• They claim abuse from 2001-2007 when dad, Harold Strauss, was FB coach 6 former Colton High football players allege sexual abuse by then-coach’s daughter • Players filed civil suit against school district & Tiffany Gordon, AD at Grand Terrace High • They claim abuse from 2001-2007 when dad, Harold Strauss, was FB coachsbsun.com/2022/09/30/6-f… Don't let this News get lost! These 6 players deserve better. I was on the football team during this period. Some of the John Doe's were my teammates. We heard the rumors back then. Tiffany Strauss (Gordon) should be held accountable. She was in her mid-twenties when it started. twitter.com/sbsun/status/1… Don't let this News get lost! These 6 players deserve better. I was on the football team during this period. Some of the John Doe's were my teammates. We heard the rumors back then. Tiffany Strauss (Gordon) should be held accountable. She was in her mid-twenties when it started. twitter.com/sbsun/status/1…

Another victim, identified as John Doe 7046, alleged that the now deceased Harold Strauss had walked in on one such incident, but had taken no action when Tiffany Strauss-Gordon made excuses for them. The attorneys alleged:

"Unexpectedly, Coach Strauss entered the locker room, interrupting Gordon's ongoing s*xual assault of John Doe 7046. When Coach Strauss made his way through the locker room, he confronted the two and asked why the lights were off. Gordon made excuses claiming they were closing up and leaving."

Attorney Brian Williams, who is representing the victims, pointed fingers at the school authorities and said:

"What happened at Colton High School is unacceptable. While at school, students are entitled to feel safe and must be protected. School officials have an obligation to safeguard kids from s*ual misconduct, and report any suspicious or improper conduct. None of that occurred in this situation and the time has come to hold those involved accountable."

Tiffany Strauss-Gordon is the current athletic director at Grand Terrace High School in CJUSD and is currently on leave.

Poll : 0 votes