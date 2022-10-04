Premier League footballer accused of rape has bail extended by police - Reports

An unnamed Premier League footballer accused of two rape charges has had his bail extended by the Met Police, according to The Sun.

The two incidents for which he has been charged took place in April 2021 and in June earlier this year. The Met Police released a statement that read as follows:

"On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s. The man was bailed until a date in early October, but his bail has since been extended further – an exact date has yet to be confirmed."

The player in question was first arrested back in July this year. He was later arrested on two more counts. The police, however, decided not to investigate the latter charges, and the player was given bail in August till October, which has not been extended further.

The Premier League club the player represents is aware of the accusations. The club and player denied any wrongdoing back in July. The unnamed player has been made available for selection this season and heavily featured in the Premier League towards the end of last season and during the current campaign too.

According to the aforementioned source, the player is also expected to take part in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Enjoy that one, Gooners?



🍿 Watch the action all over again...



Bitesize Highlights | Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham

