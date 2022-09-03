"I can't stop thinking about it" - Matt Araiza's alleged gang-rape victim claims punter told her to get tested for STD before changing story

The victim of the alleged rape by former Bills kicker Matt Araiza and two other San Diego State football players has spoken about the horrible incident that happened back in October 2021.

Araiza, along with Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, are accused of raping a then-17-year-old girl at an off-campus party back in 2021. The victim of the alleged rape has now spoken about the incident in an interview.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said that she is looking for closure and that she can't stop thinking about what took place that night.

She said via Nightline:

"I'm really just looking for the closure because I can't stop thinking about it."

The woman filed a civil lawsuit against the three football players and wants charges filed and all three arrested. According to detectives in the sex crimes unit, per abcnews.go.com, they arranged recorded pretext calls with the three players. Araiza was on one of the calls.

The woman revealed that the 22-year-old told her to set tested for an STD.

She said:

"He told me that we had hooked up, and he told me that I should get tested for chlamydia. I then was told by my detectives to clarify what he meant by hookup, and so I asked him if we had had actual sex, and his tone completely changed from that point."

The Bills released the 22-year-old over the allegations. It looks like the rookie's rather promising NFL career could be over before it begins.

If the allegations surrounding the three football players turn out to be true, then given how dimly the world and the NFL looks at this kind of incident, there is a real possibility that they will not be in the NFL or college football anymore.

Araiza denies the allegations of rape

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

As expected, the attorney for the released punter has defended his client. In an interview with the LA Times, Kerry Armstrong stated that the lawsuit is a simple shakedown because Araiza is now in the NFL and making a name for himself.

Armstrong said:

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills. There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”

Clearly, Armstrong isn't going to say anything other than that as the civil suit works its way through the courts.

It seems that, every other day, the NFL has an off-field incident on its hands that it has to deal with. On the eve of the new season, this kind of off-field indiscretion is not exactly ideal.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Nightline and the LA Times and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe