What time will Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 12 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

ABC's workplace mockumentary, Abbott Elementary, is back this winter with a second season.

Created by Quinta Brunson, the comedy series follows the teachers at Abbott Elementary as they try and overcome the difficult challenges and hurdles that come their way while working at an under-resourced school.

Although there are many challenges to contend with, the care and concern for their students will carry the teachers of the school through the new school year.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Everything to know about Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 12

Regular followers of the workplace mockumentary are delighted that the series has been renewed for a second season. If you are a fan, then here is everything to know about the upcoming season before it airs.

What will be the plot for episode 12?

In Season 2 Episode 11, Janine’s and Melissa’s classes compete against each other in a read-a-thon. This accentuates the rivalry between the two girls. In the meantime, Jacob and Gregory strike up a partnership and launch the student podcasting club that the duo has been planning for some time.

The upcoming episode will continue from here. The official synopsis for episode 12, released by ABC, reads as follows:

"The Abbott Elementary faculty find themselves learning lessons in teamwork during a day of touchdowns and missed plays. Two of Janine's students aren't getting along in class, leading her to seek advice from her colleagues on how to help repair their friendship. Meanwhile, Melissa and Ava plot to bring down Mr. Johnson in fantasy football."

Watch the trailer for season 2 here:

Take a look at the cast list for this season

Abbott Elementary features a number of talented actors in recurring roles.

Quinta Brunson, the showrunner, stars as the series lead, Janine Teagues. Janine is a friendly and eager teacher who has taken it upon herself to change the lives of her students.

Season 2 saw Janine returning to Abbott with her league of co-workers, the unqualified principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James, Barbara Howard, played by Sheryl Lee Ralph, Melissa Schemmenti, played by Lisa Ann Walter, Jacob Hill, played by Chris Perfetti, and Gregory Eddie, who Tyler James Williams plays.

Where and how to watch the new episode?

Abbott Elementary Season 2 is available for streaming on Hulu. Since it is an ABC show, new episodes will also drop on the ABC network channel every week as well. Season 1 is now available for streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

Watch Season 2 Episode 12, titled Flight, on ABC or Hulu this Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The episode will be 22 minutes long.

It has been announced that season 2 will have 22 episodes, unlike its predecessor's 13. New episodes are available to watch every week on Wednesdays.

More about Abbott Elementary season 2

The series is set in a fictional black school in Philadelphia. The story is predominantly set around a second-grade teacher named Janine Teagues and her struggles with the school's curriculum.

The series has been made in a mockumentary format, with the crew recording the lives of teachers working in an under-resourced and understaffed school. The IMDb description of the show reads as follows:

"Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching."

Catch the new episode of Abbott Elementary this Wednesday on ABC or Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes