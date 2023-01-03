What time will Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 11 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Season 2 episode 11 of Abbott Elementary will air on ABC on Wednesday, January 4, at approximately 9 pm (ET) / Thursday at 1 am (GMT). The episode is titled Read-a-thon, and will run for approximately 22 minutes.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at a predominantly black school in Philadelphia. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis also appear in key supporting roles.

Season 1 of the popular series premiered on December 7, 2021, and won three out of the seven Primetime Emmy Awards that it was nominated for. The second season began airing on September 21, 2022.

Melissa and Janine will go head-to-head in the next episode of Abbott Elementary

In the next episode of Abbott Elementary, viewers will witness a "read-a-thon" between Melissa and Janine. As fans of the series already know, both teachers are extremely competitive and have a respectable rivalry. Consequently, viewers can expect some entertaining moments in the upcoming episode.

Although not much is known about the plot of episode 11, ABC has released a short statement listing the major events set to unfold:

"The competition heats up between Melissa and Janine as their classes go head-to-head in a read-a-thon sponsored by a local pizza shop; Jacob and Gregory join forces and attempt to get their student-podcasting club off the ground."

Meanwhile, fans are also rooting for a romance to grow between Janine and Gregory as it has been due since the very beginning of the show.

Episode 10 of Abbott Elementary saw Jacob confronting his feelings about Christmas

Season 2 episode 10 of the show focused on the last day of school before Christmas break. Barbara and Melissa were enjoying their traditional Christmas meal in the teacher's lounge when they were ransacked by Jacob and Mr. Johnson.

Following the incident, Barbara and Melissa fled the scene, and Mr. Johnson told Jacob that his pessimistic take on Christmas didn't help anybody. Jacob then admitted that he didn't have good memories of Christmas, and Mr. Johnson convinced Jacob to repent this time around.

Taking the latter's advice to heart, Jacob bought presents for Barbara and Melissa and apologized to them for ruining the Christmas spirit. He then called Zach and decided to travel to Pittsburgh to spend Christmas with the latter's family.

Meanwhile, Janine and Erika went to a holiday hookah party and ran into Gregory and Ava. Despite Janine not feeling comfortable in front of her co-worker and principal, a small pep talk from Erika helped her, and she started enjoying herself with Gregory.

The episode ends with Janine being left alone until Ava finds her outside and invites her to keep partying with her and her boyfriend, NBA champion Andre Iguodala.

Abbott Elementary follows the journey of teacher Janine Teagues

Set in a fictional predominantly black school in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary follows the story of a second-grade teacher named Janine Teagues and her hilarious struggles with the school curriculum as well as her own life.

The series is packaged in a mockumentary format with a crew recording the lives of teachers working in a school where conditions are harsh, and most do not last more than two years. If you're a fan of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family, Abbott Elementary is tailor-made for you.

The show's IMDB description reads:

"Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching."

It was created by Quinta Brunson and produced by Werner Walian.

