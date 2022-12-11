5 best Christmas action films

Christmas is drawing near, and despite being arguably the busiest time of the year for many, it allows everyone to enjoy themselves and make merry. Family and friends come together to watch rom-coms and relaxing feel-good movies, so much so that this tradition has even spawned a new genre of films. Moreover, setting a film during the holidays also has numerous marketing advantages.

However, not everyone may enjoy classic Christmas movies. If you prefer films with exciting action scenes involving fights and firearms, you may want to check out some popular and beloved action films that are set during Christmas and embody the holiday spirit a little differently.

5 action films set during Christmas that you must see

1) Die Hard

Directed by John McTiernan, this 1988 action film is a classic that is set during Christmas Eve. Based on Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever, the film follows New York City Police Department detective John McClane (played by Bruce Willis) who arrives in Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife Holly (played by Bonnie Bedelia) at a party held by her employer, the Nakatomi Corporation.

When the tower is seized by the German terrorist Hans Gruber (played by Alan Rickman) and his heavily armed team, everyone in the tower is taken hostage except for McClane. What follows is a one-against-many action-packed film with top-notch performances by Willis and a stellar cast.

2) Jingle All the Way

Directed by Brian Levant, this 1996 action-comedy also takes place during Christmas time. The film stars popular action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and popular comedian Sinbad as two rival fathers, mattress salesman Howard Langston and postal worker Myron Larabee, respectively.

The film follows Howard Langston, a busy man who has continuously let his young son down, but promises to get him the Turbo-Man action figure, the most coveted toy of the holiday season. Unfortunately, he is not the only dad who has made this promise. The film depicts a hilarious showdown as both Langston and Larabee desperately try to purchase the action-figure for their respective sons on a last-minute shopping spree.

3) Lethal Weapon

Directed by Richard Donner and written by Shane Black, this 1987 buddy cop action-comedy is another cult classic film that is set during Christmas time. The film follows a pair of mismatched Los Angeles Police Department detectives, a former Green Beret named Martin Riggs (played by Mel Gibson), who works as a narcotics Sergeant, and his fellow war veteran and Homicide Sergeant Roger Murtaugh (played by Danny Glover).

The film depicts Martin as an erratic officer who has become suicidal due to the psychological trauma following the death of his wife. Martin and Roger initially do not get along but are forced to work together to bust a racket of drug dealers. Eventually, they develop a strong friendship and have become one of the best buddy cop duos ever seen on the big screen.

4) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Written and directed by Shane Black, his 2005 directorial debut is an action-comedy film partially based on Brett Halliday's 1941 novel Bodies Are Where You Find Them. Like Die Hard, the film also features a New Yorker who comes to Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

The film follows a thief-turned-actor named Harry Lockhart (played by Robert Downey Jr) who is mistakenly sent to Los Angeles for a screen test. There, he is paired with a private investigator named Perry van Shrike (played by Val Kilmer) who is hired to give him tutelage for his screen test. Together, the pair accidentally end up partnering on a case.

5) The Last Boy Scout

Directed by Tony Scott and written by Shane Black, this 1991 action-comedy is another buddy cop movie set in Los Angeles during Christmas time. Featuring none other than Bruce Willis, The Last Boy Scout is an underrated action movie that starts off with an L.A. Stallions football player getting a call threatening that he must win the game or he will be murdered, which leads to a shooting captured on national television.

The film follows private investigator Joseph Hallenbeck (played by Willis) and a former L.A. Stallions quarterback named Jimmy Dix (played by Damon Wayans) who was banned on the alleged grounds of gambling charges and drug abuse, and how they investigated a conspiracy entwining sports league authorities and government officials.

Don't forget to watch or rewatch these entertaining action films set on Christmas Eve during the upcoming festive holiday season!

