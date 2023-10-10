Season 32 of ABC's Dancing With The Stars began airing on the channel on September 26, 2023. Episode three of season 32 will be airing on ABC on October 10, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Titled Motown Night, the episode will feature Michael Strahan as a guest judge alongside the regular cast and judges.

The episode will feature tango performances and as always, they will be judged on their rhythm and coordination. Strahan's expertise in Tango will only help him judge the dancers better in the upcoming episode.

This season has already seen two eliminations so far - Jamie Lynn Spears and actor Matt Walsh. With Jamie Lynn Spears' elimination, her partner Alan Bersten's journey on Dancing With The Stars also came to an end.

Apart from watching it on ABC on Tuesday, fans can also watch the episode on the streaming platform Disney+, which has a partnership with ABC.

Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 3: When will it air?

The upcoming episode of Dancing With The Stars season 32 will air on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, on ABC at 8 pm ET. It will also be streaming on Disney+ at the same time.

As mentioned earlier, apart from ABC, the episode will also be available to stream on Disney+. Additionally, it will be available on platforms like Fubo TV and DirecTV. Viewers can also opt for a free trial on these platforms if they don't want to pay to watch the show.

What happened in Dancing With The Stars season 32 episode 2?

Last week’s episode was titled Latin Night and saw a wide assortment of performances. Since Artem Chivintstev was unable to perform, Charity Lawson was left without a partner but another pro, Ezra Rose stepped in.

The episode opened with Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, who made a few mistakes but ended up scoring 21 from the judges. This was followed by Xochiti Gomez, who performed with Jason Mraz. The pairing finished top with respect to judges’ scores, with 24 points.

While it was Mauricio Umansky who finished with the night at the bottom with just 12 points, Jamie Lynn Spears finished last when the voter’s count was considered. Adrian Peterson will continue on the show as Jamie was eliminated.

With episode 3 set to feature retro performances in the style of the 80s, viewers can expect rhythm to play an important role. Of course, fans do not have to wait too long, with episode 3 of Dancing With The Stars season 32 set to air tonight at 8 pm ET, on ABC and Disney+.