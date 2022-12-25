What is Tory Lanez's real height in cm? Inmate Information Centre sparks speculation amid guilty verdict

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was recently trending on Twitter because of his height. The rapper was found guilty on Friday, December 23, in a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, 30, was found guilty of three felony charges related to the shooting. This includes assault with a semiautomatic handgun, possession of a firearm inside a vehicle, and negligence while discharging the firearm. He has already been taken to prison.

Meghann Cuniff @meghanncuniff Tory Lanez, legal name Daystar Peterson, is now listed as in inmate in the Los Angeles County jail system. He was handcuffed in the courtroom after the jury verdict was read and led away by deputies. Guilty on all three charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan @TheeStallion. Tory Lanez, legal name Daystar Peterson, is now listed as in inmate in the Los Angeles County jail system. He was handcuffed in the courtroom after the jury verdict was read and led away by deputies. Guilty on all three charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan @TheeStallion. https://t.co/AWHhkNrM12

In the aftermath of the verdict, a post from the Los Angeles Inmate Information Centre went viral, where various details about the rapper were listed. One of these was his height, which stated that he was 5 feet 7 inches, which instantly triggered online speculation.

Twitter users react to Tory Lanez's height

An arrest report on the website of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office states that Lanez's height is 5 foot 3 inches or 160 cm. As previously stated, Lanez's height was listed as 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm in a report following his recent conviction, prompting a flurry of reactions from the public on Twitter:

Netsie @BrownEyes323 @meghanncuniff @theestallion 5’7!? …..they must have asked him and he lied again. Cuz didn’t his lawyer say he is 5’2 @meghanncuniff @theestallion 5’7!? …..they must have asked him and he lied again. Cuz didn’t his lawyer say he is 5’2 https://t.co/jvxLAIKSP9

Iconic Icon @carrizoplain @meghanncuniff @theestallion Note his height on the form. I thought some said he was 5-2 but this says 5-7. In his song he says he's 5-7. @meghanncuniff @theestallion Note his height on the form. I thought some said he was 5-2 but this says 5-7. In his song he says he's 5-7.

The Los Angeles Inmate Information Centre's report was not taken seriously by internet users because many of them thought Lanez was under 170 cm.

Tory Lanez's father reacts to the verdict

The rapper's guilty verdict led to aggressive behavior from his father, Sonstar Peterson, who began protesting outside the court.

Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff posted a tweet where she wrote that Lanez's stepmother was also present at the time. The duo shouted that the entire system had been unjust to Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, and accused the prosecutors of wrongdoing. Cuniff's tweet stated,

"A jury has convicted Tory Lanez of all three charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A c*azy and downright scary scene in the courtroom as his father and stepmother screamed about wicks injustice."

The deputies who took away Lanez also tried to control his parents. Cuniff continued by saying,

"One woman in the gallery held up her hand as Tory's father was screaming about Roc Nation and wicked injustice, repeating 'in the name of Jesus!' Deputies were forcing them all out into the hallway and telling the gallery we had to stay seated."

Peterson mentioned that nothing is over and shouted that Roc Nation will fall apart one day.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez was one of the accused in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident (Image via Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

When Lanez was arrested two years ago, he was charged with weapon possession. Stallion, who was also present at the time, was injured because of a foot injury but chose to remain silent.

Stallion later revealed on Instagram that she was shot by Lanez. More charges were imposed against Lanez and this led to a downfall in the rapper's career. He was arrested earlier this year for violating a protection order but was later released.

