What did Tracy-Ann Oberman do? London security increases as actress faces death threats 

Doctor Who actor Tracy-Ann Oberman had to deal with death threats that came as a response to her campaigns against antisemitism. Addressing the recent situation, she spoke to Sky News:

"My identity has never felt a huge part of my creative life, but in recent years, particulary in the arts world, which likes to see itself as progressive and inclusive."

She continued:

"I think I've ended up becoming a spokesperson for many Jewish people and allies in the arts who have often felt like a lone voice, who have felt intimidated and often felt frightened to talk about their identity. And I don't think that is right."

On March 2, she also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her concerns as she was advised not to leave a theater in London after her performance as Shylock in Merchant of Venice 1936. As per Times of Israel, the area was seeing pro-Palestine rallies at the time.

"Another Saturday post matinee and I have been asked not to step out the theatre because of all the demonstration marches going on. London 2024 - ridiculous isn't it."

Why does Tracy-Ann Oberman need high security?

Tracy-Ann Oberman is a Jewish actress who has been vocal about her pro-Israel beliefs amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. While talking about her role in the play The Merchant of Venice, Tracy revealed, as quoted in LBC:

"A Jewish actress playing The Merchant of Venice, playing Shylock on stage is a very short political and actually very beautiful production that calls for tolerance and unity has to be protected because of anti-Jewish extremists we are living in a hellscape."

The Merchant of Venice is a play revolving around an antisemitic merchant, Antonio, who takes a loan from Shylock, a Jew. By playing the role of Shylock, Tracy-Ann Oberman attempts to reclaim a play that's full of antisemitic stereotypes and wants to show people what anti-Jewish hatred looks like.

The ongoing war in Gaza has seen a rise in Islamophobia and antisemitism. As per Yahoo! News, Tracy-Ann Oberman believes the industry isn't doing much to change it;

"The industry should take note because if it was happening to other minorities, I'd like to think that people would be horrified."

While speaking to BBC, the actor also said that those who have lived with Israel and with Middle Eastern politics for a very long time understand the region's geopolitics compared to people who have taken lessons from a 60-second TikTok video about the conflict.

The Community Security Trust of Britain recorded reports of 4,103 antisemitic hate incidents in 2013, which is a new high after 1,662 in 2022 and 2,255 in 2022, as reported by BBC.