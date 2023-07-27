What is a transient ischemic attack? Symptoms explored as Mitch McConnell stroke fears emerge in wake of viral video  

Health experts predict Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suffered from a transient ischemic attack during his most recent press conference. On Wednesday, July 26, the 81-year-old took to the podium for his standard briefing, when he unexpectedly froze. His Republican colleagues went on to assist and get him to exit the session, where he was seen taking small and slow steps. His team has since claimed that he was simply feeling “lightheaded.”

Videos of Mitch McConnell’s concerning press conference moment have spread like wildfire across social media. At the moment when he froze in front of the cameras, senator John Barrasso leaned over to him and asked him whether he had more to add to his statement. Barrasso also asked:

“Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?”

Stephen Simpson 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 ProperGander 🌻 @BamaStephen For the love of all that is decent and humane, why wasn’t Senator Mitch McConnell immediately rushed to the hospital for this possible Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)? This could be life threatening. Politics can wait. I pray for Sen McConnell’s health and peace. Join me please. twitter.com/acyn/status/16…

McConnell’s aid has since announced that he “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment... he came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp.”

This is not the first time McConnell has sparked health concerns. In March, he tripped and fell while attending a dinner at a hotel. He suffered from a broken rib and a concussion. The politician was subsequently treated in a rehabilitation facility.

As Mitch McConnell continues to be the topic of conversation online, medical experts told The New York Times that it is likely that he suffered from a transient ischemic attack. Neurologist Dr. Schwamm told the publication:

“If I were his doctor or was in that audience, I would have recommended he go to the emergency room immediately.”

Several other netizens believed the same.

M Jones @NoUseForTrump Mitch McConnell said he felt lightheaded after his incident earlier. I've experienced transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), and that's exactly how I felt when having them. None of mine lasted more than 3 or 4 seconds. McConnell stood there silent for nearly 20 seconds.

A TIA is DIFFERENT from a… pic.twitter.com/NL3Mu6ruFg It looks like #SenatorMitchMcConnell just had a TIA (Transient ischemic attack) on live TV. TIA is also known as a "mini stroke" and is a major indicator that a full blown stroke could be coming. He should've been taken to a hospital immediately.A TIA is DIFFERENT from a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ken C @Bombtech88 @sophiesmomrocks He experienced a transient ischemic attack (TIA). He needs to retire!

What is a transient ischemic attack? Health experts believe Mitch McConnell suffered from stroke

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a transient ischemic attack is similar to a temporary stroke or a “mini stroke.” This takes place when temporarily there is a lack of blood blow to a part of your brain. It has been reported that if one suffers from the same the crisis is most certainly supposed to be treated like a “medical emergency” as it remains unclear how long it can last.

In threatening cases, there can be a lack of blood in the brain, leading to brain cells malfunctioning and dying.

Symptoms of a transient ischemic attack are similar to that of a typical stroke. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a few symptoms include:

Dizziness or vertigo

Confusion or agitation

Memory loss

One-sided weakness

Difficulty with speaking

Sudden or partial loss of senses

Emotional instability and personality changes

Loss of muscle control etc.

The mini stroke can be treated with medication and medical procedures.

Mayo Clinic suggests seeking medical attention immediately as it may lead to a much serious stroke.

Following the concerning press conference, Mitch McConnell told reporters that he was “fine” and that he got “sandbagged.” He was referring to President Joe Biden tripping over a sandbag at the U.S. Air Force Academy. McConnell also claimed that the Potus called to check on him following the occurrence.