What did Troy Mitteness do? Burnsville man arrested after mother's dismembered remains found strewn along the highway

56-year-old Troy Mitteness has been charged with murder in connection to his 82-year-old mother’s death. Mitteness spent all her money, due to which she questioned him, and shortly after that, he allegedly killed her. For the horrific death that happened in June, Troy Mitteness is charged with one felony count of second-degree murder.

When authorities confronted Troy and asked him about his mother’s whereabouts, he confirmed that she was in South Dakota when she died on June 14, 2022. It has further been revealed that Troy Mitteness was initially being investigated for alleged mail theft.

The suspect allegedly admitted to stabbing his mother and dismembering her body. She allegedly wanted to check her finances after suspecting Troy of spending all her money.

If convicted, Mitteness could face up to 40 years of prison time on the murder charge.

Troy Mitteness accused of fatally stabbing his mum after she suspected him of mishandling her finances

Authorities first began looking into Troy Mitteness after suspecting him of alleged mail theft. The investigation was prompted by the discovery of some proceeds of theft deposited in the account belonging to Sandra Mitteness, Troy’s mother.

That was when Mitteness was confronted by the cops, and he said that Sandra was in South Dakota when she died. Soon after, law enforcement officials reached out to the funeral home, which stated that Sandra had never received funeral or post-mortem services from them.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for Troy’s home, where they found traces of blood. After Burnsville detectives confronted him, he claimed that he killed his mother "because he had spent all her money, and she was becoming suspicious and wanted to see her finances."

According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena:

“The facts alleged in this case make it one of the most horrific and disturbing cases I’ve experienced in the course of my 34-year career. I wish to thank the Burnsville Police Department for their doggedness in the investigation of the disappearance of Ms. Mitteness without which this case may have gone unsolved.”

“My deepest sympathy is extended to the other family members and friends of Ms. Mitteness for their great loss,” Keena added.

Law enforcement officials found traces of blood in the victim’s car, which Troy reportedly sold off

Authorities reportedly learned that family members and relatives had not seen Sandra for almost a year. Many of them also believed that she was dead after what Troy told them.

Police discovered the woman was missing last month… Troy Michael Mitteness, 56, of Burnsville is charged with 2nd degree murder in the stabbing death and dismemberment of his 82-year-old mother in June 2022. He said he scattered the remains in ditches from Burnsville to Appleton.Police discovered the woman was missing last month… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Troy Michael Mitteness, 56, of Burnsville is charged with 2nd degree murder in the stabbing death and dismemberment of his 82-year-old mother in June 2022. He said he scattered the remains in ditches from Burnsville to Appleton.Police discovered the woman was missing last month… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SSbTQhHzUt

Troy Mitteness allegedly mentioned that Sandra fell down the staircase in June 2022 and was admitted to a hospital. Troy also claimed that he could not visit her due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after that, the suspect claimed that his mother had passed away.

After claiming that Sandra was dead, Troy Mitteness sold her car, which authorities later tracked down. Forensic tests were then conducted on the car and “gave preliminary indications of the presence of blood in the trunk.”

They later found large, dark red stains on a mattress as well. Troy Mitteness reportedly told the authorities that he had dismembered his mother's body after she had been dead for a few days. He then put the remains in plastic tote bags. Troy then reportedly disposed of the bins by Highway 7, towards Willmar. That is where the cops discovered the dismembered remains of his mother.

The suspect is currently being held in Dakota County Jail on a bond of $2 million.

