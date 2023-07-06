Who is Quanell X? Identity explored as activist claims Rudy Farias was abused by mother

Community activist Quanell X alleged that 25-year-old Rudy Farias was trapped at his residence with his mother. Rudy's mother reportedly subjected the victim to twisted abuse and “made him play daddy.” Quanell also claimed that Rudy's mother had additionally trapped Rudy as a “s*x slave.” The former made the claims during a press conference with local news outlets.

Rudy Farias is a Texas man who disappeared from his town eight years ago in March 2015 when he had taken his two dogs for a walk. While the dogs returned within the next 24 hours, Rudy was nowhere to be found. However, eight years later, Rudy was found outside a church, with several bruises and cuts on his body.

Quanell X is the Leader of the New Black Panther Nation in Houston and a community activist. In 1990, he joined the Nation of Islam and became a student of Louis Farrakhan. Later, he was also appointed the spokesperson for the organization.

Activist Quanell X claimed that Rudy Farias was abused by his own mother

Community activist Quanell X spoke to local reports on Wednesday and shared details about the alleged abuse that Rudy Farias faced for several years. As mentioned earlier, Rudy Farias was reported missing from his family home on March 16, 2015, at the age of 17. He was found eight years later on June 29, 2023, outside a local church.

According to Quanell X, Rudy’s mother trapped him in the house, even when cops came to look for him.

Quanell X is the only activist who went viral 12 times with more than 275 million views on YouTube. He currently is the leader of the New Black Panther Nation in Houston. He was born Quanell Ralph Evans and completed his education at Worthing High School.

Both his parents were reported to be members of the Nation of Islam. In 2004, Quanell X demanded that “reparations for slavery” must be added to the council agenda at a Houston City Council meeting. The motion was, however, denied by Mayor Bill White.

The community activist has also been credited with bringing an end to the March 2007 murder investigation of Tynesha Stewart, a Texas A&M University student. He reportedly led a rally in December 2007, near Pasadena, Texas, after Joe Horn fatally shot two men.

Quanell X believed that the shootings were racially motivated, and the rally attracted several counter-protestors as well. In 2013, he protested along Texas State Highway 288 over the shooting of Trayvon Martin.

X claimed that Rudy’s mother convinced him that he was in trouble and cops would arrest him if they find him

Rudy Farias allegedly spoke to X and said that he initially ran away after his mother failed to respect his personal space. Rudy allegedly claimed that he was tired of living like a slave in his home. Quanell X said that Rudy told him that his mother would make him sleep in bed with her which was something he didn't like.

“That he [Rudy] would try to sneak out of the bed and sometimes hide under the bed, but she told him, he had to be her husband,” Quanell claimed.

X further described the alleged abuse to be extremely sick. The activist also released a statement claiming that Rudy’s mother allegedly drugged him and used to lock him in a room.

When he initially ran away and before returning home, Rudy's mother allegedly convinced him that he was in trouble and that cops would arrest him. She reportedly told him that he needs to be hidden for his own safety from the law enforcement officials.

Quanell X added:

“He was allowed to visit with some of the neighbors under an assumed name. She believed that after so many years, people have forgotten about the case and that under an assumed name, and convinced him to use that name, nobody would put two and two together. Never told anybody what was going on.”

Rudy Farias’ mother, however, claimed that her son was abducted and taken to Mexico. According to her, Rudy allegedly returned to Houston, “following the moon to go north.”

She also claimed to receive death threats after his disappearance story first came to light. The case is currently under investigation. As of now, no charges have been filed against Rudy’s mother.

