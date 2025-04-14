What is Tucho's Angel Hair? All you need to know about the sweet creation being compared to the viral Dubai chocolate

The viral Dubai Chocolate has a new rival - Tucho's Angel Hair. The new chocolate somewhat replicates the mystery of the viral chocolate, but in its own textures and flavors.

Recently, a chocolate named 'Can't Get Knafeh Of It' made by Fix Dessert Chocolatier went extremely viral. It features a milk chocolate shell with a filling of knafeh mixed with pistachios and tahini. It's crispy from the outside and soft and a little gooey from the inside.

The chocolate went viral on social media, and people were trying their best to get their hands on it. The chocolate now has a competitor - Tucho's Angel Hair.

More about Tucho's Angel Hair Chocolate

Tucho's Angel Hair chocolate features a shell of pink-colored white chocolate with a filling that resembles hair or cotton candy in texture. It is made up of Pismaniye (Turkish cotton candy), pistachio cream, vanilla, pomegranate, and raspberry.

The product description on Tucho's website reads:

"Experience the rich taste of this fluffy in-the-mouth-melting treat, filled with Pişmaniye (Turkish cotton candy), pistachio cream and a subtle hint of vanilla, pomegranate and raspberry. Discover the attention to detail and delightful flavors infused into each handmade masterpiece."

This chocolate provides not only a delicious taste but also a fun and playful texture. It is made and is available in Belgium only. It comes in a 185-gram pack that costs €21.

Carmie Sellitto shares his thoughts on Tucho's Angel Hair

A London-based internet personality, Carmie Sellitto, recently shared his thoughts on the chocolate while trying it on his TikTok account. He gave it a 10/10 rating in terms of flavors and texture. Notably, he had given the viral pistachio chocolate a 9.5/10 rating.

Talking exclusively to PEOPLE, Sellitto said about Tucho's Angel Hair chocolate:

"I got the chocolate bar from a place called Tucho. It’s actually going for around 21 euros and I got it gifted because you can’t actually get it in the UK, they only sell it and make it in Belgium. It just looks so good and weird and just different to any other chocolate I’ve seen, that’s why I wanted it so badly."

Sellitto also compared the two chocolates, adding:

"It’s not just pistachio and chocolate. It’s also got this random cotton candy kind of filling just making it more fun to eat. There was so much flavor going on, it was just a mixture of loads, and it was very odd having the hair in the chocolate."

As Sellitto said, though, Tucho's Angel Hair is only available in Belgium, in either stores or on Tucho's website.

Shake Shack introduces Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake

Hopping on the trend of the viral Dubai Chocolate, Shake Shack has released a new Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake. It first introduced this shake in Dubai only, but has now brought it to the United States for a limited time.

Announcing the release of the new product on April 7, 2025, Shake Shack wrote on Instagram:

"Run, don’t walk–the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake has arrived. Available for a limited time at select U.S. Shacks (see last slide). Limited daily quantity and in-Shack only–don’t miss out on this exclusive flavor."

The shake is made with frozen pistachio custard that is blended with toasted kataifi shredded phyllo. It is coated in a dark chocolate shell, and topped with crunchy kataifi and chopped pistachios.

It is only available for a limited time at limited locations and retails for $7.99 per shake. Shake Shack will only sell 25 of these shakes per day at each location.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More