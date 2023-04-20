On Wednesday, April 16, Alabama authorities announced that teen brothers Travis McCullough, 16, and Ty Reik McCullough, 17, have been arrested in connection to a Sweet 16 mass shooting. According to The New York Post, on Saturday, April 12, Travis and Ty Reik McCullough opened fire at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, killing four people and injuring 32 others.

Authorities also announced that a third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Jr., was arrested shortly after the two brothers were nabbed.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

As reported by Dadeville authorities, Travis McCullough, Ty Reik McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr. have all been charged with four counts of reckless murder. District Attorney Mike Segrest said that along with Hill, both the teen brothers will be charged as adults.

The case currently remains under investigation, and officials have not yet revealed the motive behind the shootings.

Exploring the allegations against Travis and Ty Reik McCullough

As per CBS, the shooting occurred during the birthday party of Alexis Dowdell. On the day of the shooting, patrons allegedly complained that the suspected trio had brought guns to the party. Officials noted that while the reason remains unknown, Travis McCullough, Ty Reik McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Jr. began firing into the crowd at the party.

The deceased victims of the shooting were Marsiah Emmanuel Siah Collins (19), Corbin Dahmontery Holston (23), Shaunivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith (17), and the birthday girl's brother, Phil Dowdell (18).

Parents of the shooting victims noted that they were all "respectful" children uninvolved in criminality or gang activity. A majority of the victims went to Dadeville high school. Four of the injured survivors are currently still in hospital in critical condition.

District Attorney Mike Segrest discussed the traumatic impact of the attack on the survivors, telling NBC reporters:

“There’s an uncut cake and unburnt 16 candles that never got lit. Lexi’s brother was one of the victims. On her 16th birthday party, she knelt by her brother as he took his last breath. That’s what we’re dealing with.”

Authorities stated that over the course of the investigation, the suspected trio will likely face more charges.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett could not confirm whether or not the teen suspects were in police custody. However, Burkett said that they will face harsh punishment for their suspected involvement in the tragedy:

“Make no mistake, this is Alabama. If you pull out a gun and you start shooting people — we’re going to put you in jail."

While Burkett could not confirm whether or not the teens were in jail, the State is asking that all three suspects be held without bond.

