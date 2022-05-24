What did US Prez Joe Biden say about Taiwan? Details explored as China responds

President Joe Biden warned on Monday that if China invades Taiwan, the US will intervene militarily, adding that the responsibility to safeguard Taiwan is "much greater" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden's remarks appeared to deviate from the current US policy of so-called strategic ambiguity about its position on the self-governed island that China considers its territory and claims to be the most delicate and crucial topic in its relations with the US.

US President Joe Biden expresses support for Taiwan

When asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded, Biden said "yes" during a news conference in Tokyo.

Biden said:

"That's the commitment we made ... We agree with a one-China policy. We've signed on to it and all the intended agreement made from there. But the idea that, that it can be taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate."

The United States has traditionally avoided making such explicit security guarantees to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty, instead pursuing a policy of "strategic ambiguity" if China invaded and how far it would be ready to go.

Stanly Johny @johnstanly This is the third time Biden is saying the US would defend Taiwan against China. This time, he said so in Japan, which is closer to China and has taken a more proactive line towards Taiwan recently. The WH clarification is customary. The policy of strategic ambiguity has changed. This is the third time Biden is saying the US would defend Taiwan against China. This time, he said so in Japan, which is closer to China and has taken a more proactive line towards Taiwan recently. The WH clarification is customary. The policy of strategic ambiguity has changed.

According to a White House official, Biden's remarks do not represent a policy shift.

In recent years, China has increased its military provocations toward democratic Taiwan to scare it into adopting Beijing's demands for unification with the communist mainland.

However, the US recognizes Beijing as China's government and has no diplomatic connections with Taiwan under the "One China" policy.

Rep. Darrell Issa @repdarrellissa In August, Biden said he'd respond militarily if China attacks Taiwan. His staff walked it back.



In October, he said it again. Walked back again.



Today, he said it a third time. Walked back a third time.



Is Joe Biden really in charge? In August, Biden said he'd respond militarily if China attacks Taiwan. His staff walked it back.In October, he said it again. Walked back again.Today, he said it a third time. Walked back a third time.Is Joe Biden really in charge?

Biden made the remarks shortly before launching a long-awaited Indo-Pacific trade treaty that excludes Taiwan.

According to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Taiwan is not a signatory to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The framework allows the US to work more closely with pivotal Asian economies on matters such as supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, and anti-corruption.

China's reply to US President Joe Biden over Taiwan comments

Following US President Joe Biden's pledge to defend Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese invasion, Beijing responded on Monday, saying "no one should underestimate China."

China's Communist Party has never ruled self-ruled Taiwan, but it regards the island as part of its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, using force if necessary.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction with Biden's remarks on the Taiwan issue, Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, stated:

"On issues related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, China has no room for compromise." "No one should underestimate the determination of the Chinese people,"

Wang stated that China would always defend its interests with the might of its 1.4 billion people.

Edited by Suchitra