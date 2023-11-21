What did the vandals do to Kanye West’s Yeezy headquarters? HQ now covered with graffiti as rapper focuses on new music

Kanye West is facing a setback as his YEEZY headquarters recently fell victim to vandalism. The once prestigious headquarters is now covered in graffiti, raising concerns about the security of the property after this incident.

It comes at a time when Kanye West is focused on his new music ventures. According to recent reports from various sources, the YEEZY headquarters has reportedly been left abandoned after a recent controversy and covered in graffiti. It is believed that the vandalization took place sometime in the past few weeks.

Reports say that the graffiti includes various designs, tags, and messages, some of which express support for other artists or contain political statements. The exact extent of the damage caused by the vandalism is unclear at this time, as access to the property has been restricted.

Kanye West receives setback after vandalism on YEEZY HQ

Kanye West (Image via Twitter/@TheKanyeSource)

Kanye West's team has not issued an official statement. The YEEZY headquarters hold great significance for West and his fashion as it serves as a hub for the creativity, innovation, and development of his economically iconic YEEZY line. After West's anti-Semitic remarks, Adidas cut their partnership with him. They mentioned in a statement how they stood against what West had said.

Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.

Adidas further said that after a thorough review, they cut ties with West as well as ended the production line of YEEZY, and stopped all payments to the relevant individuals and companies involved.

According to sources close to West, the YEEZY headquarters was used for undisclosed fashion events, church service, and movie nights. The building itself is still under construction and is a part of West's plan to reestablish himself in the fashion industry after his anti-Semitic statements made him lose his deal with Adidas.

There has been reported activity of homeless people sleeping in the area, but it is currently unknown whether they have partaken in any of the vandalism.

This unfortunate incident raises questions about the security measures in place and the potential impact on the operations of YEEZY. While the motive behind the vandalism is yet to be confirmed, it is worth noting that West has been focusing on his music career lately. The rapper has been working on new songs and projects with Ty Dolla Sign, aiming to make a strong comeback in the music industry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The last album West released was Donda 2 and since then he has been surrounded by controversy. The latest news reports that he has been engaged with Ty Dolla Sign in an attempt to make a collab album as a means of making a reappearance in the music industry once again.