What did Victor Siharath do? Pomona man arrested after grisly crash that left 3 women dead

Victor Siharath, a 36-year-old from Pomona, was arrested on felony DUI after he slammed into a car with five occupants, leaving three women dead on March 2, 2024.

According to multiple reports, on Saturday just before 11 pm, officers responded to a grisly crash at the intersection of White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. Upon arrival, two of the victims in the car carrying five passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were rushed to an area hospital, where one succumbed to their injuries.

According to KTLA, at the scene officers determined the sole driver of the other vehicle, identified as Victor Siharath, was under the influence and slammed into the other car with five occupants returning from a baby shower.

The suspect was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital before being arrested for felony driving while under the influence.

Pomona crash victims identified in wake of devastating crash

According to KTLA, the deceased victims of the crash were identified as 33-year-old Yesenia Olaez, her sister-in-law 33-year-old Alejandra Olaez, and the driver of the vehicle, Lorena Morales.

The other two occupants of the car, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries, were identified as Juan Manuel “Jaime” Garcia, Morales’ husband, and Alejandra Olaez's 12-year-old daughter Naomi Olaez.

The sister of Yesenia Olaez told the outlet the family members were in shock following the violent accident.

“All the family is heartbroken, it’s a double loss tragedy right here. Everybody is not okay right now.” Blanca Gonzalez added “There’s nothing more I could say in regards to her,” Gonzalez said about her sister. “She was the best sister… and the best person in our family.”

Blanca said her sister, who worked as a dental assistant in Pomona, was in the process of adopting her 11-year-old nephew. A GoFundMe page organized by a family member to render financial assistance to the victim’s family described Yesenia Olaez as a wonderful wife, daughter, sister, and mother. The page, which has raised over $2,000, added:

“Unfortunately her life was cut short leaving our family heartbroken. In the wake of this unfortunate tragedy, we are reaching out to ask for your support. Her family is facing an overwhelming burden to arrange a funeral. We would appreciate any donations and thank you for your support.”

KTLA reported despite Victor Siharath's arrest, the victim's family members hoped justice would be served and the suspect would be convicted for his crime. The suspect is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Pomona.

According to CBS, anyone with information pertaining to the crash was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2155.