What did Wanelda Farmer say? Netizens react as TikToker seemingly announces divorce from Gary

The popular social media star, Wanelda Farmer's journey began when she launched The Wanelda Diaries on Facebook in 2015. Since then, her popularity has rapidly increased and she is currently a source of motivation and inspiration for her followers.

She has uploaded several vlogs online, and some of them feature her husband Gary and their children as well.

However, in 2023, rumors about Wanelda and Gary having issues began to circulate online and netizens speculated that the latter had a drinking problem. In July 2023, Wanelda took to TikTok to respond to the rumors and admitted that she and her husband were getting a divorce. She further clarified that there was no truth to the rumors of Gary being a drunkard.

"Divorce can be nasty" - Wanelda Farmer addresses the rumors on TikTok

Wanelda and Gary Farmer (Image via The Wanelda Diaries/Facebook)

In July 2023, Wanelda Farmer uploaded a lengthy TikTok video and addressed the rumors about her three-year-long marriage. This came after many people speculated that Gary had a drinking problem, and also wondered if he had an affair.

Wanelda addressed the rumors in her TikTok post, stating:

"I feel like there's a lot of assumptions being made and a lot of conclusions being drawn that aren't true and I hate for somebody to think something that isn't true.”

Wanelda Farmer also clarified that Gary has no known alcohol-related issues. She did, however, make a reference to divorce, implying that she and Gary were parting ways.

"Divorce can be nasty, separation can be nasty, break-ups can be nasty,” she said.

Wanelda, however, refused to elaborate on the situation and concluded by stating that "some things don't need to be told."

"All I have to say for now. Please be respectful as our kids have access to social media and nothing like this is ever easy," she continued.

After she shared the TikTok post online, several individuals headed to the comments section and promised to support her through this trying time.

Netizens support Wanelda (Image via TikTok)

More about Wanelda Farmer

Popular social media user Wanelda Farmer, also known as Wanelda Diaries, is well-known for her selfie-style vlogs. She gained popularity as viewers connected with her sincere and humorous content on platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

She makes a variety of videos on YouTube and offers advice about relationships, self-help, money, and inspiration. As a social media star, she has had a lot of success in her career. Her approximate net worth as of 2023 stands at $3 million, as per Freshers Live.

Fans now await more information about Wanelda and Gary's relationship.