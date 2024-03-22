'What are you by the way?': Miriam Margolyes leaves The Project host speechless as she calls for ceasefire in Israel-Palestine conflict

Renowned actress Miriam Margolyes stirred a moment of astonishment during her appearance on Australian Channel 10's current affairs program, The Project, on March 21, 2024.

The British-Australian actress, known for her unfiltered remarks, surprised viewers when she directed a pointed question at host Waleed Aly during a discussion on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Margolyes, 82, is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, acclaimed for her roles in film and television, including the Harry Potter series and The Age of Innocence. While her appearance on The Project aimed to promote her latest project, Impossibly Australian, the conversation took an unexpected turn when she delved into the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Amidst the serious dialogue, Margolyes caught host Waleed Aly off guard with a direct question about his ethnicity, as she asked:

"What are you by the way? You're sort of brown!"

Miriam Margolyes questions the host during the show

As the panel delved into the complexities of the Gaza situation, Margolyes, who is of Jewish descent, emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire. Amidst her call for peace, she turned to Aly and abruptly asked about his ethnicity.

The conversation began when Miriam Margolyes empathetically called out for a ceasefire now, stating:

"Whether you're black or white, it doesn't matter."

Then she turned towards Aly and asked him:

"What are you by the way?"

Aly seemed to be visibly surprised, but still, he managed to keep himself composed and replied:

"This is a really interesting question actually, 'I've thought about this a lot. I'm not joking about that… I'm Egyptian."

Margolyes responded affirmatively and said:

"I like the Egyptian people. I'm on the side of the Palestinians."

The exchange, though surprising, resonated with the audience, as evidenced by their applause. Miriam Margolyes reiterated her stance on humanity over allegiance to any particular nation, emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire once more.

Later, she mentioned in the talk:

"I have to tell you that now. Being Jewish, we always have to say what we are. Are we for Israel or are we against Israel? 'I'm only for humanity."

She further repeated 'ceasefire' again right after this statement.

Aly, who is famous for his in-depth knowledge of complex and deep conversations, allegedly also holds a PhD for his research in global terrorism.

Meanwhile, he tried to acknowledge the conversation lightheartedly and said with a chuckle:

"Well, I think it's safe to say that conversation did not go as predicted!"

To which Miriam Margolyes, without much sugarcoating and in complete frankness, replied:

"Who the hell cares. It's important!"

Miriam Margolyes' candid approach to sensitive topics continues to generate both controversy and engagement, showcasing her unyielding commitment to expressing her views, regardless of public sentiment.

After the segment, social media platforms buzzed with a mix of criticism and support for Margolyes. While some condemned her for what they deemed inappropriate behavior, others praised her for bringing attention to the urgent need for peace in conflict zones.

Miriam Margolyes' boldness in challenging norms and initiating difficult conversations underscores her commitment to using her platform to address pressing global issues.