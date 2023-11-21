What did Wei Fen Ong do? Texas woman accused of stabbing husband before driving a car with kids into a pond

Wei Fen Ong of Carrollton, Texas, is accused of allegedly stabbing her husband and then driving into a retention pond in Lewisville with her three children inside the vehicle.

On November 17, 2023, Wei Fen was apprehended and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, as per Fox News.

Fox News reported that although neighbors mentioned having heard yelling and screaming prior to the stabbing, it remains unknown what led to the stabbing and the following vehicle crash.

Wei Fen Ong's husband is expected to survive

A press release by Carrollton Police Department stated that on November 17, 2023, at 7:48 am, Carrollton Police, along with Carrollton Fire Rescue, responded to a call of a man reporting that he was stabbed by his wife at a residence on the 4400 block of Tall Knight Lane.

According to the press release by Carrollton Police Department, Carrollton Fire Rescue rushed the injured man to a hospital, where he is receiving treatment and is expected to survive.

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported that shortly after the stabbing, a separate 911 call was made to the Lewisville Police Department, reporting a woman and three children, ages 12, 9, and 8, in a vehicle that had been driven into a retention pond along the 900 block of Hebron Parkway.

In the press release by the Carrollton Police Department, authorities confirmed that both incidents were connected and involved Wei Fen Ong.

WFAA reported that first responders from the Lewisville Police Department were able to rescue Wei Fen Ong and two children from the vehicle, while the third child was able to free himself.

According to the report by WFAA, one of the children was revived at the scene, while another was revived on the way to the hospital.

Carrollton Police Department reported that one of the children remains in critical condition, while the others are reportedly stable.

Family members are cooperating with the investigation

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported that Wallace Rose, who was walking by the area after fishing nearby and witnessed the car crash, stated:

"I saw what I thought was an accident but it turned out, I guess, a little bit more than an accident. I'm not really religious but if I was, I'd pray for the family. I hope that they are okay."

The press release by the Carrollton Police Department mentioned that family members were informed about the incident and are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, thus posing no active threat to the community.

Wei Fen Ong was initially taken in custody at the Carrollton Police Department and then scheduled to be transferred to the Denton County detention facility.