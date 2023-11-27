What are witch bottles? Meaning of eerie discovery found along Gulf of Mexico explored

Authorities were left baffled when they found some mysterious witch bottles along the shores and warned the people of Texas about the same. Reportedly, these witch bottles are often filled with hair, nails, and even urine of the people who have been cursed and want to ward off the spells.

While many people believe that the witch bottles are made by witches who wish to cast a spell on people, on the contrary, these bottles are made by people who wish to get rid of the spells. As per Express UK, the witch bottles are made by using nails, pins, urine, or even the hair of a person, and the bottle is then boiled and made to cool off.

The bottle is then buried inside the victim’s home. Hence, it is often advised not to open these bottles since they can break the spell or cause other ill effects. These witch bottles are now being found in the Gulf of Mexico and have been leaving the authorities and the residents confused and bewildered.

Reports from the authorities have claimed that the number of witch bottles being found has been increasing in Texas, as since 2017, the authorities have come across eight such bottles. The most recent one was discovered on November 15, 2023, making the authorities warning the residents of the area.

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies describes witch bottles as “magical device” to trap harmful intentions

Ever since the recent witch bottle was discovered along the Gulf of Mexico, social media users have been left shocked and confused at the same time. However, the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies did their research and claimed:

“Witch bottle! We find these every once in a while. Folks in certain cultures around the world put vegetation or other objects in a bottle. They are counter magical devices whose purpose is to draw in and trap harmful intentions directed at their owners.”

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies has also advised the people of the area to leave it undisturbed and not to open it. Furthermore, a researcher, Jace Tunnell, also commented on the mysterious bottles and said:

"I don't get creeped out by them, but I'm also not going to open them. I mean, they're supposed to have spells and stuff in them – why take the chance?"

The researcher then stated how he has reserved a sunlit section of his backyard to display these bottles, which include the hair, plants, bodily fluids, and nails of people.

The Texas authorities warn people not to open the mysterious bottles being found along the shoreline. (Image via Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies / Facebook)

Furthermore, the Kxan reported that the concept of these bottles dates back centuries. Moreover, Dr. Annie, a researcher from the University of Cambridge, also described these bottles as the ones that were used for healing and medical treatment. The researcher stated that these mysterious bottles have a “complex history.”

As authorities found the bottle last week, they also stated how witchcraft was common in the past, and hence, these bottles can be found all across the country and not in Texas alone.