“What is wrong with you people”- Netizen concerns mount over viral X post depicting MrBeast’s death after Ashton Hall collaboration

Recently, a post on X seemingly depicting MrBeast’s death after his collaboration with fitness influencer Ashton Hall went viral. The video, uploaded by @cssavedme on March 29, showed an animated way to supposedly kill the YouTuber by tying him up to poles and shooting arrows at his chest.

The caption of the clip read:

"This how we doing mr. beast when the revolution happens."

Once the video, marked as sensitive content by X, spread like wildfire, it reached the content creator himself. MrBeast then commented below the video on the same day:

“Why does a tweet about slowly killing me in the most painful way imaginable have 13,000 likes? What did I do to you people.”

Both the video and the caption came after MrBeast collaborated with Hall in one of the latter's viral morning routine videos. After the initial video of MrBeast getting killed went viral, it garnered netizens’ criticism. One even asked what was wrong with the people who came up with such ideas.

“Every person who sees this should report and block….what is wrong with you people???” one netizen fired back.

Others also reacted in a similar manner as they mostly supported the YouTuber and claimed that he had out-shined these people. Meanwhile, one netizen said that his light allegedly challenges and threatens people, which makes them jealous.

“You helped people and were successful… You out-shined these miserable people,” wrote one X user, criticizing the post.

“Stand for anything and people will hate you,” another one wrote.

“Your light challenges and threatens the ascendency of darkness and it emanates in ways like this. This is a clear sign that you are winning,” another netizen commented.

One said that as he is rich, people are envious of him, while another one said that his success automatically make people hate him.

“You exist and are rich and loving life. Ppl are jealous. Sorry,” another X user wrote.

“Rich guy uses his money for good in entertaining ways -> kill him!! The world is a very strange place,” one wrote sarcastically.

“You’re successful which makes you automatically hated by people that don’t know you….,” one justified.

MrBeast collaborated with Ashton Hall during his viral morning routine

Recently, content creator MrBeast accompanied fitness influencer Ashton Hall on his viral morning ritual. The YouTuber himself posted the video on X, which featured intense workouts, and soon had over 57.7 million views.

The popular video showed Hall and MrBeast going about their morning routine. They began the routine at 3:53 am with Hall's signature ice bowl facial. The video came after the social media excitement generated by Ashton Hall's morning ritual meme trend.

The original viral video, with the caption, "The morning routine that changed my life: 3:50 am to 9:30 am," was uploaded on February 8. At the beginning of the video, Hall could be seen tearing a piece of tape off his lips. He then filled a cup with water from a specific blue Saratoga bottle and took a sip after brushing his teeth.

After that, he stepped out onto his balcony. Following that, he did a number of exercises, and subsequently dipped his face in chilled ice water. He then watched something on his phone, wrote something in a notebook, and dipped his face again.

After working out at the gym and going back home, the next step was swimming. He bathed, washed his face, ate a banana, massaged his face with the banana peel, washed his face again, dressed in formal attire, and plunged his face in the icy water once more.

On March 24, 2025, MrBeast made fun of Hall in an X post. He posted a screenshot of his phone, which showed a "Personal Assistant" giving him instructions like wiping a banana peel on his face and plunging into a pool, seemingly mimicking the influencer's video.

After his memes went viral, Ashton Hall has not said anything about the whole thing as of yet.

