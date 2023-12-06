What does Xochitl Gomez do? The Baby-Sitters Club star's family, networth, and more as she wins DWTS Season 32

Marvel actress and Dancing with the Stars sensation Xochitl Gomez has recently found herself in the news. Known for her role as America Chavez in Doctor Strange, Gomez made history by becoming the first MCU star to win ABC’s long-running series.

Born in April 2006, the young actress made her debut in 2018 in the series, Raven’s Home, and has since appeared in multiple hits. This includes the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which saw Gomez star as an interdimensional being capable of traveling across the multiverse, although not at will, at least initially.

Owing to her successful career, Gomez has a net worth of $1 million. Here, we look at a range of details related to The Baby-Sitters Club star.

Xochitl Gomez is only 17 years old

The talented actress has proven her mettle as a dancer as well and kept up with her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, throughout Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, ultimately emerging as the winner in a tight voting race.

Still only 17, Gomez is America-born, but is of Mexican descent. Despite her young age, she has years of acting experience and started off in a local music theater at the age of five. The exposure helped her gain confidence as Gomez eventually got roles in Hollywood, starting in the Disney series, Raven’s Home. She starred in 2020’s The Baby-Sitters Club, which lasted for one season, and has since made her way to Marvel.

Starring as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Gomez’s character was involved in a huge skirmish with the Scarlet Witch, regarded as one of the strongest beings with power in the MCU, considering that she is no longer a superhero.

Gomez has aptly made history by winning the recently concluded Season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where she showed a remarkably graceful side to her persona, especially in the Finale. The internet has, since then, burst out in celebration and praise. Taking home the Mirrorball trophy is bound to further positively impact her trajectory in the coming time.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Gomez is dyslexic. She is also known to be a huge advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement and also reportedly participated in the 2017 Women's March, which was held a day after former US President Donald Trump was elected.