Which Marvel projects has Xochitl Gomez been in? DWTS winner's history explored

Xochiti Gomez has recently gone viral on Twitter after winning season 32 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Participating alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the pair took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in the finale episode, which aired recently on December 5.

Already having made a huge impact in the MCU after making her debut in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange series, Xochiti makes history by becoming the first Marvel star to win DWTS. Gomez made her debut in the 2022-released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which she played the role of interdimensional traveler America Chavez.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez becomes an Internet sensation after winning DWTS finale

The finale saw the partnership of Gomez and Chmerkovskiy perform twice, first in the redemption round, and then in the freestyle dance round. Gomez performed to the tunes of Unconditionally by Katy Perry and ended her performance with a foxtrot.

In the freestyle round, she performed to District 78's Que Calor. The judges gave special recognition to Xochiti, highlighting her poise and ease of playing alongside her professional partner.

Before the final announcement, the five finalist pairs also performed another freestyle fun performance where they ended up breaking out into a range of unchoreographed steps. Gomez and her partner finished first when audience votes were counted, with Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach coming in second.

Regardless, the win has effectively made Gomez an Internet sensation, with a range of DWTS and Marvel fans taking to Twitter in advance to encourage others to vote for her.

Several netizens took to Twitter to praise Gomez’ foxtrot in the first finale round, claiming that she completely deserved to finish as the winner after getting a perfect score.

Another user praised the freestyle performance that Xochiti and her partner delivered, claiming that the two deserved to win based on that performance alone. People all over the social media platform came out in praise of Gomez and suggested that they were delighted with the result.

One user, even before the results were announced, claimed that DWTS fans had already failed Zendaya once, which was all the more reason to support Gomez and make her the first Marvel star to win DWTS. Fans of the show seemed determined to see Gomez come out as the winner and claimed that they had been praying in advance for the result.

Gomez's role in the MCU is expected to be recurring. She played a confused teenager with unique interdimensional travel powers that she was not able to control in the Doctor Strange movie.

Her character was hunted in the 2022 release by none other than the Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen. She ended up surviving with some help from Strange and eventually managed to change the Scarlet Witch's mind.

DWTS season 32 came to a conclusion on December 5 with a historic result, and all the episodes of the season are now available to be watched on multiple platforms, for viewers who ended up missing the finale on ABC.