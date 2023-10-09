"What did y'all do": Internet reacts hilariously to IVE's Gaeul missing part of her arm in group's recent concert backstage photo

On October 8, IVE took the stage for the second day of its first world tour concert, Show What I Have in Seoul. Following the show, several pictures from the event were shared by @IVEstarship on Twitter. However, one photo immediately caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

The picture in question was a group photo of the members backstage, where the girls, who were seen in their white stage outfits, posed for the camera. Upon taking a closer look, one of the group members, Gaeul, seemed to be missing part of her right arm, which seemed to have been cut off at her elbow.

Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@IVEstarship)

Fans reacted hilariously to the situation, joking about Gaeul's vanishing arm in the backstage photo. They took to social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the same.

Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot became the talk of the town (Image via X/@yujwons)

"Gaeul's arm?": Fans react to IVE's Gaeul's arm missing in recent picture

The recently released picture created a buzz on the internet. It led to speculation among netizens and fans that Starship Entertainment may have unnecessarily photoshopped the image.

Fans took to the comments section of @IVEstarshi's post and expressed their confusion and criticism towards Starship's Twitter account manager for the odd photo. Individuals raised questions about the need for editing and complained that images were being uploaded without double-checking.

Fans react to Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@yh_serenity)

Fans react to Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@C4tyWoonsx)

Fans react to Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@lloyd28164002)

Fans react to Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@Mizukithefrog)

Fans react to Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@kim_Geaul)

Fans react to Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@keji106602)

Fans react to Gaeul's missing arm in the backstage snapshot (Image via X/@yumeemii1)

This is not the first time Starship Entertainment has been criticized. The manager of the company was previously slammed for allegedly posting ambiguous comments under NewJeans' pictures on Instagram.

Fans accused the general manager of leaving comments such as "hmm" and "hmm hmm" under NewJeans' Minji and Danielle's photos, which were posted by Vogue Korea and W Korea, respectively.

More about IVE's success in the music industry

The South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment comprises six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted on December 1, 2021, with the single album Eleven. They are known for their catchy songs and exploration of themes of self-love in their music.

Eleven made them the fastest girl group to get a music show win just seven days after their debut. The album earned 13 wins and the group won awards for Rookie of the Year, Digital Song Division Bonsang, and Digital Song of the Year at the Golden Disc Awards.

In 2022, their lead single from the album Love Dive became their first song to feature at number one on the Cricle Digital Charts. It was the best-performing single of the year and was awarded Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and the Melon Music Awards.

In 2023, they released their first studio album, I've I've, which was accompanied by two singles, Kitsch and I Am, both of which also topped the Circle Digital Chart. On August 11, the group announced their first world tour, Show What I Have. The tour started with a two-day performance at the Seoul Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on October 7 and 8.