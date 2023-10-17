What did Yayoi Kusama say about black people? Racist remarks controversy resurface amid San Francisco exhibition 

The famous Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama is in the headlines again as she recently apologized for writing offensive texts about Black people in her 2003 biography Infinity Net. It is worth noting that her apology has come ahead of the opening of her San Francisco exhibition.

Expand Tweet

While speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle, Yayoi on Friday, October 13, said,

"I deeply regret using hurtful and offensive language in my book. My message has always been one of love, hope, compassion, and respect for all people. My lifelong intention has been to lift up humanity through my art. I apologize for the pain I have caused."

Her statement came after Chronicle columnist Soleil Ho on Thursday, October 12, criticized the San Francisco Museum for featuring Kusama. Moreover, the museum said they stand firmly against these and all anti-Black sentiments.

Museum director Christopher Bedford also told the Chronicle in an interview that,

"We can use this moment as a catalyst for a broader interrogation of what it means to present artists in our galleries. In lots of ways, the statement that Kusama herself made has opened the door for us to become leaders in the field and thinking about the relationship between authorial complexity and artistic expression."

Bedford also said that several public programs will take place, and those will address the work of people with problematic histories.

Yayoi Kusama wrote derogatory and demeaning things to refer to Black people in her text work

In the past, Yayoi Kusama has written derogatory and demeaning things while talking about Black people, and she has been in the news because of that. Several people also called her out for her previously written works, where she wrote offensively that black people have a distinct smell.

In her 2003 autobiography, she wrote racist remarks about black people, that black people have distinctive smells and perform animalistic s*x techniques.

She also made other racist remarks in her book, like when she lived in Greenwich and how it became a slum as black people started living there, shooting each other out front.

Who is Yayoi Kusama? Here's what you need to know about her

Yayoi Kusama is a famous artist from Japan. She was born in 1929 and is renowned for her eccentric art. Her iconic signature art style uses too many polka dots. She is famous for creating art on sculptures and people.

One of her popular art is Infinity Rooms, unique rooms filled with mirrors and colorful lights. The feeling of being surrounded by an endless space of lights and colors makes it a magical experience for those who visit. Another popular piece of art created by her is a polka dot pumpkin.

It is also worth noting that Yayoi Kusama has dealt with mental health illness and presented that in her work. She is considered one of the most influential artists, and her love for polka dots has caught people's attention.