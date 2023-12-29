Zackary Jones, a 34-year-old man from Lincoln County, Kentucky, was arrested after a missing North Carolina teen was found hidden in a trap door at his home by responding officers who were called to the scene on a domestic violence report.

Trigger warning: This story covers details pertaining to s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised

According to multiple reports citing arrest citations, Jones is accused of ensnaring the 16-year-old teen, who was allegedly lured away from her home after he masqueraded as a 19-year-old boy online.

The teen, who later discovered Jones' age, was allegedly threatened and pumped with drugs for nearly two weeks before she was found by the police on December 25, 2023.

Details of Zackary Jones' arrest citation explored

Kentucky man Zackary Jones is facing a string of charges after police found a 16-year-old girl inside a hidden trap door at his home two weeks after she was reported missing in Fayetteville in early December.

Detailing the incident in an arrest citation, Lincoln County deputies said on December 25, police were called to the suspect’s home in the 1400 block of Robertstown Road after his mother reported a domestic violence altercation between Zackary Jones and his girlfriend. Upon arrival, police encountered Jones, who told them that the girl was not at home.

As police walked through the house, they found drug paraphernalia with residue. The discovery prompted Jones to grab the drugs and try to dispose of them at a stove, leading to his arrest.

While Jones was restrained inside a police cruiser, a further search of the home led them to the teenager inside a trap door that was hidden under a rug in the bedroom.

The teenager reportedly told police that she met Jones online and believed he was a 19-year-old boy. The teen reportedly discovered Jones was older after she made contact with him two weeks ago when he arrived in North Carolina to pick her up. At the time, Jones reportedly told the teen who raised suspicions about his age that he was 25.

The victim revealed that when Jones was driving her to Kentucky, they were stopped by a Lincoln County deputy for a traffic violation. The suspect allegedly told her he would shoot the deputy if they were asked to get out of the car.

The teen reportedly discovered his real age, which is 34 years old, when he bought her to meet his family in Kentucky and threatened her to tell them that she was 18.

The victim told the police that Jones s*xually assaulted her and was using drugs with her. Jones also told deputies that he picked up the girl from her home in Fayetteville and admitted to engaging in s*xual acts with the teen.

According to Lex18, Zackary Jones, who is being held in the Pulaski County Jail, was slammed with numerous charges, including r*pe, s*domy, terroristic threatening, strangulation, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.