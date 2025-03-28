Whataburger brings back fan favorite Mushroom Swiss Burger after 3-year hiatus

Whataburger is bringing back its fan-favorite Mushroom Swiss Burger. It will be returning after three years but only for a limited time, from April 1, 2025 onwards.

Whataburger was founded in 1950 by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton in San Antonio, Texas. Since then, it has grown into a popular fast-food chain in various parts of the country. It is known for its burgers, as the name suggests, but also for fries and milkshakes.

The chain is turning 75 this year, and there are multiple things planned for the celebration, including the return of a fan favorite.

Whataburger brings back Mushroom Swiss Burger for limited time

Mushroom Swiss Burger (Image via Whataburger.com)

The fast-food chain introduced the Mushroom Swiss Burger a few years ago, in 2018, quickly becoming a fan favorite. But it was discontinued in 2022.

However, the burger is now returning for a limited time next month. As per the brand's website, the Mushroom Swiss Burger features two grilled beef patties, melty Swiss cheese, creamy au jus sauce, and a layer of grilled mushrooms, all between a toasted bun.

Regarding the reintroduction, Whataburger's President and CEO, Debbie Stroud, said, in a press release:

“You asked, we listened—our Mushroom Swiss Burger is back! Because some legends don’t belong in the past... they belong in your hands. This year marks our 75th anniversary, and we wanted to give our customers something they’ve been asking for. It’s not just about nostalgia—it’s about our commitment to making every Whataburger visit one worth craving, with burgers served hot, fresh, and just the way you like it.”

The return of the Mushroom Swiss cheese was so high in demand that a petition urging the company to bring it back got over 7,200 signatures from fans, as per the chain.

Availability

The Mushroom Swiss Burger is only available for a limited time. The burger will be available from April 1, 2025, until June 2, 2025. Interested individuals can order it online for delivery or pickup or get it at the chain outlets.

The return of Mushroom Swiss Burger in line with other Whataburger returnees this year

The Mushroom Swiss Burger is not the only item returning to fast food chain's menu this year. The chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and this will see a return of many products across the year.

Debbie Stroud had said in a press release earlier this year:

"We love keeping things fresh at Whataburger, but sometimes the best way to celebrate is by serving up the classics. Our 75th Anniversary is about honoring three-quarters of a century of flavor and, more importantly, celebrating our amazing fans who’ve been with us every step of the way."

The statement concluded with,

"And trust me, the best is yet to come—because we’re already cooking up what the next 75 years will look like, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

Recently, the fast food chain had also brought back its Whatacatch sandwich and the Whatacatch platter for the Lent season.

