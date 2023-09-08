When and how did Aaron Taylor-Johnson meet his wife? Age gap sparks wild reactions on social media

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson of the Avengers: Age of Ultron fame is married to British filmmaker and artist Sam Taylor-Johnson. On Wednesday, September 6, the wife shared their photographs on Instagram from their recent vacation. While she chose to not disclose the location of their getaway, she captioned the post as “Summer romance” followed by a heart emoticon.

The post contained a series of images with them posing in different places and poses. However, two particular pictures caught the attention of netizens where the couple is seen holding each other, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson seated and his wife Sam standing, while he is grabbing her waist. While Sam is seen in a gray tank top and black shorts, Aaron dons black basketball shorts with no shirt on.

As soon as the images became viral, social media users have been commenting on the couple for their age gap and more. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson is 33 years old, Sam is aged 56. The duo first met in 2008 when Aaron auditioned for the lead role in her directorial debut Nowhere Boy.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson have been married since June 2012

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his filmmaker wife Sam’s first encounter was when the former came to audition for the role of young John Lennon in the latter’s debut directorial venture Nowhere Boy, which was based on the legendary musician’s early life.

Despite schedule clashes with the movie Kick-Ass, which the actor was filming back then, not only did he successfully audition for the lead role but later went on the be cast in his wife’s film.

A year later, after the shooting of their film was wrapped up, Aaron Taylor-Johnson proposed to Sam, to which the latter said yes. Since then, the pair has been together.

In fact, their first public appearance as a couple was at the film’s premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2019, where they were seen arm in arm.

Later, in July 2010, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wylda Rae followed by another kid in January 2012, a daughter named Romy Hero.

In fact, during this time when Sam received the prestigious OBE (Order of the British Empire) Award, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was by her side at Buckingham Palace.

Finally, after a few years of dating and having two children together, in June 2012, the couple tied the knot in Somerset, England. In September that year, the couple combined each other’s surname, with Aaron Johnson becoming Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Sam Taylor becoming Sam Taylor-Johnson.

In 2015, while promoting her film Fifty Shades of Grey, Sam told The Guardian that Aaron enjoyed being a stay-at-home dad while she worked. Meanwhile, during his Golden Globe win in 2017, Aaron Taylor-Johnson gave a shoutout to his wife for forcing him back into acting.

Later, the duo also collaborated on the movie adaptation of A Million Little Pieces, which she directed and he acted in.

In 2021, they were also reported to have got tattoos together and the next year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson renewed their wedding vows, celebrating a decade of their marital bliss. This year, the couple celebrated each other’s birthdays with a lot of pomp and show.

Netizens react hilariously to Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson's latest pictures

Sam Taylor-Johnson recently took to Instagram to share moments of her vacation with her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson. In the series of pictures, the couple was seen posing in front of different backgrounds, with Sam wearing a gray tank top and black shorts and Aaron going shirtless showing off his chiseled abs and tattoo in honor of his wife on her 50th birthday clubbed with a pair of black basketball shorts.

The post and its contents created a stir on the internet, with netizens making wild comments about the couple and their age gap. Here are some of the reactions online.

What’s interesting is over the years, the couple addressed the “gossip” about their age gap with the media. While Aaron told Vulture in 2017 that he felt the attention was “intrusive”, Sam shared with The Sunday Times in 2019 that her husband was “an old soul” and their relationship made perfect sense.

While this is Aaron’s first marriage, Sam has been previously married to British art dealer and gallery owner Jay Jopling in 1997. She was divorced in 2008. They share two daughters together, Angelica and Jessie.