When did Chicago start dyeing the river green? Where to watch, timing, and all about the 2023 St. Patrick's Day event 

Chicago will be dyeing their river green this weekend in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. A tradition that began in 1962, 2023 marks the 60th year of the event. Along with people getting to go and watch the dyeing, those interested can also stream the event online.

Often, the Chicago River is dyed by the Local 130, the Chicago Plumbers Union the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day. It also coincides with the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. According to event organizers, there will be no changes this year.

The dyeing of the river will begin on Saturday, March 11 at 10 am between State Street and Columbus Drive. Those interested in watching the event live will have to be between Columbus and State by 9 am to get a good viewing spot.

Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local 130 revealed that the best view of the green river can be seen upon Upper Wacker Drive between Columbus and Fairbanks.

Richard Roeper @RichardERoeper Here’s the Chicago River that will soon be dyed green. Follow-up pics and video tomorrow! ☘️ Here’s the Chicago River that will soon be dyed green. Follow-up pics and video tomorrow! ☘️ https://t.co/Q2y3vk9jOM

NBC 5 has revealed that they will be streaming the event online. ABC7 will also be live streaming the St. Patrick’s Day parade from 12:30pm.

Origin of the dyeing of the Chicago River explored

The annual event unexpectedly began in 1962 when city workers dumped 100 pounds of dye into the river.

Craig Shimala @cshimala #StPatricksDay Are you going to see the Chicago River dyed green for St Patrick's week tomorrow at 10am? I captured this from @LHChicago last year. Enjoy Are you going to see the Chicago River dyed green for St Patrick's week tomorrow at 10am? I captured this from @LHChicago last year. Enjoy 🍀 #StPatricksDay https://t.co/wScW7UxEor

Originally, the city came up with a method to clean up the river’s waterfront areas which had accumulated waste. In 1955, Mayor Richard J. Daley took it upon himself to determine where the sewage was coming from. They began using green dye to help identify the source of the waste.

The dye that changed the color of the river was originally an oil-based product. However, it has since been changed into a powder, which is surprisingly orange in color. The ingredients of the powder have been a closely guarded secret.

The two families, the Butlers and the Rowans, who were responsible for creating the dyeing powder, figured out in the past that the best way to distribute the powder was by shaking it through old-school flour-sifters and distributing it through the 'Mixmaster' boat.

The powder is currently distributed across the river through two motorboats.

Speaking about the process, a volunteer told the Sun Times in 2012:

“If you blow your nose, it’s green and if you cry, it’s green.”

Environmental conservationists have pushed back against the dyeing tradition for ages despite officials stating that the dye is harmless. Protestors believe that aquatic life could be harmed by the dye. An activist has said in the past:

“Regardless of whether the green dye is harmless- and we honestly don’t know because the ingredients are a closely guarded secret- it’s time to rethink how the Chicago River is being treated… It’s time to start seeing it for what it truly is- a wondrous natural resource as worthy as Lake Michigan of being improved, protected and respected.”

Along with the Chicago River dyeing event taking place, a few other celebrations that will take over the city include the South Side Irish Parade, St Patrick’s Fest, and the Northwest Side Irish Parade, among others.

