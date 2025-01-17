When did Emily Stofle file for divorce from David Lynch? Everything to know in the wake of the filmmaker's death at 78

Director David Lynch, best remembered for directing Twin Peaks, The Elephant Man, and Eraserhead, has passed away at 78. Lynch's family announced the unfortunate news in a Facebook post shared on Thursday, January 16, 2024.

The announcement came just months after the director revealed his emphysema diagnosis. In an August 2024 interview with Sight & Sound magazine, Lynch explained that he had been diagnosed in 2020 and the disease was brought on by his smoking habit.

The Facebook message read:

"We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

Lynch married his feature film Inland Empire (2006) cast member Emily Stofle in February 2009. Stofle filed for divorce in December 2023 after fourteen years of marriage. Their divorce was not finalized at the time of Lynch's death.

Emily Stofle and David Lynch share a 12-year-old daughter, Lula Boginia Lynch

Lynch, a filmmaker, artist, musician, and actor, was born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana. He began his career studying and selling paintings before making short films in the 1960s.

David Lynch's first full-length feature film was Eraserhead (1977), which earned him recognition in the professional circuit. His projects were known for their surrealist and dreamlike qualities. Some of David Lynch's prominent works include Twin Peaks (TV show and movie), The Elephant Man (1980), and Mulholland Drive (2001).

Emily Stofle hails from Hayward, California (March 14, 1974). She met her future husband, Lynch, on the sets of Inland Empire in 2006. According to IMDb, Stofle played a small role in the project (as Lanni).

Stofle played the role of Sophie in Twin Peaks: The Return (appearing in part 14 of the third season (2017) of the TV show). The actress has also worked on David Lynch's other projects, starring in his short for the fashion brand Dior called Lady Blue Shanghai and narrating his film Boat.

The couple tied the knot in February 2008 and share a daughter, Lula Boginia Lynch, born on August 28, 2012.

After fourteen years of marriage, Emily Stofle filed for divorce in December 2023. According to a report by People magazine (citing the court filing), she asked for sole legal and physical custody of Lula with visitation rights for Lynch. Stofle also requested spousal support and attorney fees. While a settlement was reached in 2024, it hadn't been finalized at the time of David Lynch's death.

While the reason behind the separation remains unclear, in a 2018 interview with The Guardian, David Lynch confessed that he tended to prioritize work over his family.

"You gotta be selfish. And it’s a terrible thing. I never really wanted to get married, never really wanted to have children. One thing leads to another and there it is," adding, "I did what I had to do. There could have been more work done. There are always so many interruptions."

Per The Guardian, Stofle told Kristine McKenna, who co-wrote David Lynch's memoir, that:

"After I had Lula, he disappeared into his work, which is what he does… he works and that’s where he gets his joy."

Before Stofle, Lynch married Peggy Lynch from 1967 to 1974, Mary Fisk from 1977 to 1987, and Mary Sweeney from 2006 to 2007.

David Lynch is survived by his four children: Jennifer (with Reavey), Austin (with Fisk), Riley (with Sweeney), and Lula.

