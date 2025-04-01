When was Gatto Pups and Friends founded? Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto’s wife Bessy announces pet shelter’s rebranding amid s*xual assault allegations

Bessy Gatto, the wife of former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto, announced on Instagram on March 31 that their pet shelter, Gatto Pups and Friends, will be rebranded to Cannoli's Sweet Life Senior Rescue. Bessy Gatto stated the pet shelter is named after her first dog, Cannoli, who was the cause behind her passion for rescuing dogs.

According to People, Gatto Pups and Friends was founded in 2022, and so far, more than 135 dogs and 200 senior dogs have found a home.

For the unversed, comedian Joe Gatto was accused of s*xual assault and harassment by two women in March 2025. According to People's March 26 report, Gatto has announced publicly that he will voluntarily enter an in-patient facility amid the allegations.

More details on Joe Gatto and Bessy Gatto's marriage

Joe and Bessy Gatto at Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Gift Lounge - Image via Getty

According to People's report, Joe and Bessy Gatto married in 2013, three years after meeting in New York City. After getting married, they moved to Long Island and welcomed two children: a daughter named Milana Francis Gatto and a son named Remington Joseph Gatto.

In January 2022, Joe Gatto announced on Instagram that he would no longer be a part of the popular comedy show Impractical Jokers. In the caption, he also announced he and Bessy were separating. He wrote,

"Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

In April 2022, Bessy Gatto gave an exclusive interview to US Magazine. She stated that family and marriage are private, and sharing such private details with the public is "very hard." She said that she and Joe Gatto will always be family, and they will actively co-parent. She said,

"Family and marriage are such a private thing and to have to share it with everyone is very hard, but we felt like people have been so amazing and supportive in following our journey. We will always be a family, our babies deserve to have us both in their life, and to have us both be happy and thriving."

According to People's report, the two reconciled in 2023. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Bessy Gatto stated that whatever happened in their marriage brought them closer, and getting back together made her "happier, more content, and more hopeful."

"Everything that happens and everything that we go through brings us one step closer to where we are meant to be, and I truly believe this is exactly where I am meant to be in my life. I have never been happier, more content, and more hopeful for the future than now,"Bessy wrote.

Following assault allegations, HBO Max and YouTube removed several Impractical Jokers episodes, The Mirror reports. Joe Gatto entered an in-patient facility on March 26 and canceled his upcoming stand-up show.

