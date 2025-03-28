What are the allegations against James Murray? Fan claims ‘Impractical Jokers’ star sent inappropriate messages when she was a minor

Amid Joe Gatto’s s*xual misconduct allegations that went viral last week, another member of Impractical Jokers, James Murray, has been accused of alleged inappropriate behavior by a female fan when she was a minor.

Ad

On March 27, 2025, the individual who goes by @Pretend_Crab_9160 on Reddit took to the @r/ImpracticalJokers community page and shared screenshots of alleged Facebook DMs exchanged with Murray, which had flirty and s*xual undertones. These could be traced between February 2012 and January 2013, when the woman was reportedly 16 and James was 35.

According to the alleged text exchange, the female fan, who goes by Melyssa on Facebook, asked the comedian whether she could go out with him when she turned 18 in a year and a half. James Murray reportedly replied:

Ad

“Haha, you’re awesome… Once you turn 18, email me the same question and I’ll be happy to answer.”

When the woman joked about whether he was going to “stay single until then?” the Bones actor added, “I’ll do my best, promise.” The duo also exchanged alleged texts about “d*ldos” and shared “I love yous.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the wake of the now-viral Facebook screenshots, the young female fan explained in a lengthy caption on Reddit, part of which read:

“I’ve only shared what I feel comfortable with at the moment. Censored for obvious reasons. I was 16/17 when I first reached out to say I was a fan, that’s when he offered meet and greet tickets.”

Ad

@Pretend_Crab_9160 further mentioned reportedly meeting James Murray in both London and New York City and alleged one night the comedian “kissed” her and she didn’t “remember much else” about it.

Murr hasn't addressed the allegations yet, while the Reddit chain has been deleted.

More about the accusations against James Murray

One of James “Murr” Murray’s female fans has accused the comic of seemingly sending her NSFW messages via Facebook DMs, over 13 years ago, when she was underage.

Ad

Her claims came under the headline “Murr – screenshots and pictures” on the Impractical Jokers Reddit page, which has since been removed.

In one text, the girl shared that she didn’t want to appear “creepy,” but she asked another Impractical Jokers star, Sal Vulcano, to pass on her message to James. However, Vulcano seemingly joked he was involved with Murray.

“Hahaa, and oh Jesus. With all that talk about d*ldos, I’m a bit scared… Hahahaaa… OhMyGod, please tell me they’re not right or close…” she further wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

James Murray allegedly responded: “I will not say until me meet in person!!” which the individual termed as “unfair” at the time. There’s another text exchange from September 2012 where Murr reportedly called his fan “cute” and thanked her for the “video” she sent, to which she replied, “Haha, thanks! Anytime!”

In a follow-up chain, the woman expressed her disappointment for missing out on one of his shows as the tickets were sold out.

Ad

However, Murray reportedly asked her for her email ID and sent her tickets for the following weekend. The screenshots of the alleged emails were also included.

Elsewhere, James Murray allegedly asked the fan to meet him early in the morning and another instance when he was reportedly “drunk” and seemingly asked her to come over to his “apartment.”

The individual also posted a few pictures of her with Murr, with her face blurred out.

Ad

Alongside the screenshots, @Pretend_Crab_9160 also offered a brief account of her alleged experience with the comedian. She claimed attending one of his shows where she and her friend had “all access” passes.

The woman reportedly had dinner with Murr before going to the afterparty with him where she and her pal, both minors, were allegedly “given shots all night.”

“We met up again a few times when he came to London. I would go to the parties and stay in his hotel. I haven’t uploaded the videos in his hotel room as my friend is indecent. His management and team were there. He bought me lots of nice things, gave me money for private taxis, and things no adult would have been needing money for,” she claimed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

@Pretend_Crab_9160 continued that when she was in NYC with her mother, James reportedly begged her to meet him in the “middle of the night.” She seemingly visited his apartment the following night, and one of the pictures shared was from then.

“This all happened between the ages of 16-18. Please remember I was young, I thought this celebrity liked me and that it was the coolest thing ever at the time. I acknowledge my part in this, but people need to be aware so something worse doesn’t happen…” she added.

Ad

Murr’s female fan asked other women to be “safe” and claimed in her conclusion that she reportedly saw girls “as young as 15” allegedly doing “illicit substances with guys” at the parties she reportedly attended with James Murray.

The Tenderloins member hasn’t responded at the time of writing. As per @Pretend_Crab_9160’s screenshots, James Murray reportedly asked her not to make their private chats public in February 2012, particularly when they talked about her turning 18.

Ad

She has admitted to acting "older" at the time, when she was "young and stupid," adding Murr was aware of her age/ ID and it was an "unspoken fact."

A post on the allegations against Joe Gatto. (Image via X)

The allegations against James Murray come amid s*xual assault accusations against Joe Gatto by a TikToker named @joozyb that circulated online on March 21, 2025.

Ad

The woman claimed the alleged incident happened in September 2023 in Milwaukee during one of Gatto’s shows. She was reportedly 19 at the time.

On March 23, an alleged former employee of Joe made similar accusations during an exclusive interview with People. He has since denied the allegations, canceled his ongoing tour, and checked himself into an inpatient facility.

James Murray has seemingly liked a video about Joe Gatto on TikTok.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback