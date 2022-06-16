When did Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline get married? Inside their relationship as SNL star files for divorce

Kenan Thompson recently filed for divorce from his wife Christina Evangeline. The court documents state that their daughters’ custody would be split equally between them.

The exact cause of their separation remains unknown. TMZ reports stated that the couple split in April 2022. According to reports from the outlet, Kenan, 43, and Christina, 33, separated almost a year ago after 11 years of marriage.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline’s relationship timeline explored

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline were introduced by talent manager Danny Estrada and they dated for four years. Thompson and Evangeline married in 2011 in the Arctic Room of the George Aquarium in Atlanta. A source said at the time,

“[They’re] very happy. They’ve lived together as a couple and were excited to share the moments with close friends. She was thrilled and a beautiful bride.”

The pair welcomed their first daughter Georgia in 2014 and their second daughter, Gianna, was born in 2018. Following Gianna's birth, Thompson told Us Weekly that Georgia was obsessed with the baby and always wanted to hold her.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline tied the knot in 2011 (Image via David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Thompson also spoke about his eldest daughter being busy with school, and added that they missed "her throughout the day," but once Georgia came home, they would go out for dinner. He mentioned in another interview that being a father was everything to him and said,

“I stopped my bachelor life and just was spending a lot of time by myself because they say, when you stop looking, you will find it. And then I met my wife and we had the same ideology. We wanted to get married and we wanted to start a family and keep a family.”

He further added,

“It’s my daily focus — is everybody taken care of? And then my other focus is, how am I taking care of everybody. That’s what probably drives me to work like such a maniac. I want to personally satisfy the need to provide like that.”

Everything known about Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife

Christina Evangeline is a well-known model, actor, and wellness advisor. She appeared in the 2015 short film, Mini Supreme.

A supporter of numerous charities, she is the founder of a non-profit initiative, Evermore, which helps people deal with the demise of their close ones. She does not have a Wikipedia page and details about her parents, career and educational background are not available.

Thompson once appeared on The Tonight Show and spoke about his wife’s reaction to the plot of his NBC sitcom, Kenan, where he played a widower, stating that his wife did not like the plot. He said that although the show is a fictionalized version of his life, it is very different. Speaking about the show’s plot, Thompson said,

“I’m the host of Atlanta’s No. 2 morning show and just trying to balance that work-file relationship and raising my girls without my best friend and partner. I hadn’t really seen that … kind of explored in a sitcom before.”

Kenan Thompson gained recognition for his appearances on Saturday Night Live. He made his acting debut with the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, All That.

