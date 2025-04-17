When did Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom get married? Model says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner told her about her exes cheating on her

Khloe Kardashian recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and discussed her relationships and family life. As per People magazine in August 2022, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married on September 27, 2009. The couple was together for four years before Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013, and the divorce was finalized in 2016.

On April 16, 2025, Khloe Kardashian sat down with host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast for an episode titled I'm Done with NBA Players. While discussing the model's past relationships, Khloe revealed that her older sister, Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were the ones who first found out about her exes cheating on her.

"Kim has known about the cheating, I think both of the cheating stuff, I think Kim found out first. I know definitely the second - I think both, which is crazy - before I knew. And then my mom, with my ex-husband, she knew things before I did and had to tell me."

She also expressed her gratitude for them, stating that she would rather hear bad news from a family member than a stranger, and that she "was not someone that gets mad at the messenger."

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her past relationships on the Call Her Daddy podcast

In the latest podcast episode, Khloe Kardashian opened up about the time she discovered that her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was cheating on her. When host Alex Cooper asked Khloe about the "furthest length she had ever gone to get intel on a guy," she admitted to putting trackers on her partners' cars.

The model then defended her stance, referring to her exes and stating,

"Do not act like you did not put me in this position, and you did not make me be this psychopath."

Khloe Kardashian with her then-husband Lamar Odom (Image via Getty)

She further narrated the story of when she found out that Lamar was at a motel in downtown Los Angeles with another woman at 3 AM while they were married. The model recalled seeing her then-husband with the woman and going "ballistic." She said:

"We were married... and he went down to some motel in downtown LA and was with a girl... I was there and... I saw in the window that him and this girl were either naked or she was in lingerie. I knocked on the door, and they answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic."

However, the following day, she attended her niece Penelope Disick's birthday party under the pretense that nothing had happened.

"I remember the next day, I think it was Penelope's birthday party, and it was a cowboy party, and my knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around, I was on theme, and I acted as if nothing ever happened," she added.

The model also talked about how Kim Kardashian found out that Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was cheating on her when she was pregnant. Khloe recalled that Kim was sitting for an interview on their hit TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she found out that Thompson was being unfaithful to Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian further stated that her choice to stay with Tristan was influenced by their daughter, True.

According to a Harper's BAZAAR article from April 2023, the couple split in 2021 but welcomed their son, Tatum, as exes in 2022.

