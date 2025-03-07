"No, no. Should’ve been, but no" — Khloé Kardashian shuts down plastic surgery speculation on The Kardashians

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on March 6, 2025, Khloé Kardashian was seen celebrating her 40th birthday with a saloon-style party. Dressed in dark trousers, a bejeweled denim corset, and donning a cowboy hat, she marked the occasion alongside her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie, among other guests.

On the show while adjusting her corset in front of a mirror, she commented on its effect, leading to speculation about plastic surgery. When a producer asked if her appearance was a "recent gift to herself," Khloé denied it,

"No, no. Should’ve been, but no," she said.

She laughed at the comment, shutting down any rumors about cosmetic enhancements. Alongside Khloé’s birthday celebration, the episode highlighted Kim’s gift, which was a recreation of a childhood piggy bank filled with money, bringing back memories from their early years.

Khloé talks about her corset outfit in The Kardashians

Furthermore, in this episode of The Kardashians, Khloé explained that the corset enhanced her figure for the night, giving her the appearance she had always imagined.

"Well, I'm in a corset. And you know a good corset will cinch your waist and give you tatas, so I'm living my double-D life that I've always wanted but just for the night," Khloé said.

Khloe also reflected on how different she looked in the outfit, saying,

"God, I'm so not used to seeing — I look like a fu**ing p*rn star, I love it," she stated.

Kim’s birthday gift and family celebrations

During this episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared a personal moment as she gifted Khloe a piggy bank shaped like a Coke bottle, a replica of one they had as children. Kim shared that when Khloé was around four or five years old, she had a piggy bank similar to the one she gifted. She recalled that they used to put a lot of money into it over the years.

Kim recalled how the original piggy bank once helped her during a difficult time. She shared,

"When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out, and I had no money. I think I was like 21, and she was like, ‘Here, you can have my Coke bottle.'"

Kim revealed that the piggy bank had contained $6,000, which helped her "get a down payment" on an apartment and cover her first and last month’s rent after her early 2000s split from music producer Damon Thomas. For Khloé’s birthday, Kim recreated the piggy bank and filled it up again as a gesture of appreciation.

"She couldn't believe I remembered the Coke bottle. And I was like, ‘How could I not?’" Kim explained.

This episode of The Kardashians also featured an incident about Kim's daughter Chicago, who had a party with a cowgirl theme for her seventh birthday. During the celebrations, Khloé took pictures of Chicago, her brother Psalm, and cousin Tatum, all wearing cowboy attire. The party had decorations and a pink-and-white dance floor, and Chicago wore a custom tasseled outfit.

On February 25, Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram, featuring Chicago in a white tassel shirt, cowboy hat, and matching tasseled pants with Lucchese boots.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Kardashians season 6 airing every Thursday on Hulu.

