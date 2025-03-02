"I dated Janet's nephew for years" — The Kardashians star Kim opens up about high school romance with T.J. Jackson

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on February 27, 2025, Kim spoke about her past relationship with T.J. Jackson, who is Janet Jackson's nephew. This happened during a trip with friends to see Janet.

Kim shared that her connection to the singer was more than just about music, it was personal.

Remembering about a high school romance with Janet Jackson's nephew, Kim shared:

"I dated Janet's nephew for years and years in high school."

In this episode of The Kardashians, Kim and her friends got on her private jet, dressed in outfits inspired by Janet Jackson’s most iconic looks. Talking about her past relationship with T.J. Jackson, she shared a story about a game night at their house.

She recalled a funny moment during Pictionary when a misunderstanding led to a conversation with Jermaine Jackson.

Kim recalls her time with the Jackson family in The Kardashians

Due to her relationship with T.J. Jackson, Kim was invited to spend time with his family, including attending their game nights. During one of the game nights, they played Pictionary, and she recalled that it was difficult for her to play under pressure.

"One time, the entire Jackson family and me are playing Pictionary. I was so nervous, because Janet was like, my everything," Kim said.

During the game, Kim Kardashian accidentally drew a "right angle" instead of an "angel," which led to a funny moment with Jermaine Jackson.

"Jermaine came up to me afterwards, and was like, 'Baby girl, the word was angel, but I felt so bad for you that we're gonna let you have this point.' I wanted to melt," she laughed.

Kim also mentioned that Janet remains an important person in her life, explaining how she still admires the singer today.

"So she's will always be my angle. My little angle," Kim added.

Kim's tribute to Janet Jackson and past auction purchase

Kim’s appreciation for Janet Jackson extends beyond their personal connection. Kim has shared her love for Janet Jackson many times on social media and through personal tributes. Back in 2021, she revealed that she had bought Janet’s outfit from the If music video at an auction for $25,000.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, she brought that tribute full circle by wearing the outfit to Janet’s concert, recreating the look from the 1993 video.

"Janet means so much to me, more on like a personal level, than anyone could really imagine," she said.

Kim’s trip to the concert and her reflections on spending time with the Jackson family showed just how much Janet has meant to her over the years.

Kim shared that till today, she continues to celebrate the singer’s influence, with her memories of T.J. and the Jackson family remaining an important part of her past.

In another moment from this episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about how her relationship with North West has changed since her divorce from Kanye West. She told Kourtney that North had been “mad” at her for a year but has recently become affectionate again.

“North is, like, obsessed with me now and calls me with her friends, like, ‘Mom, I love you. You’re the best mom." she shared.

Watch new episodes of The Kardashians season 6 airing every Thursday on Hulu.

