When was the last time Nikocado Avocado posted on YouTube? Netizens express concern as main channel remains inactive for over a month 

Fans of internet celebrity Nikocado Avocado have been highly concerned about his lack of activity on his main channel for over a month. His last post on his main channel was on May 15, 2022, while a post on one of his extended channels was made on June 30, 2022.

The content creator, best known for his mukbangs and eating videos, recently gained over 100 kilos in front of the camera. Many followers are speculating that this weight change may have triggered the creator's absence, however, there has been no official justification provided.

While many are worried about his health, this absence from social media has also given birth to speculations of him being dead.

Fans worried about Nikocado Avocado's health as this absence is very uncharacteristic of him

Nikocado Avocado has been a content creator who has been active on YouTube for over 5 years. He has been very consistent with the posting of his content. However, his absence raises doubts and questions about his health among his fans and followers. His last post on the main channel was on May 15, 2022.

Fans are not only considering health-related problems but also speculating about his death. They believe that it is the only viable explanation for his absence from the internet. However, it is essential to note that there is no confirmation regarding either the claims of his death or any health-related problems.

coran 🐌 (t-45) @marsdetect IS NIKOCADO AVOCADO DEAD HUH??? IS NIKOCADO AVOCADO DEAD HUH???

ruby @ui87q NIKOCADO AVOCADO DIED??????? NIKOCADO AVOCADO DIED???????

Aso 🥭🐭💖🦎🥭 ✨Commissions open!✨ @AsoGirl29 Apparently Nikocado Avocado is dead?



Honestly I don’t believe that.



Sometimes he gets offline to probably preparing more of his atrocious mukbangs videos. Apparently Nikocado Avocado is dead? Honestly I don’t believe that. Sometimes he gets offline to probably preparing more of his atrocious mukbangs videos.

The claims and conjectures are not just on Twitter, a lot of these claims with a trigger warning are floating on YouTube too. Many of these short videos have the caption:

“Nikocado Avocado Passed Away (Trigger Warning), pray for his family”

Nikocado was active 6 days ago on social media, may signal a break from the internet

People claim that he has posted videos daily for the past 5 years. However, his recent inconsistencies have triggered several questions and concerns.

Braden @bradenlondon WAIT NIKOCADO AVOCADO DIED?!?!? WAIT NIKOCADO AVOCADO DIED?!?!?

Braden @bradenlondon @FrogsGoYete He hasn’t had any social media presence in a few days and some people are saying he died so I don’t know @FrogsGoYete He hasn’t had any social media presence in a few days and some people are saying he died so I don’t know

There is a possible chance that the YouTuber is just on a social media break.

Adding to this, the YouTuber was also active on his Instagram ID until 6 days back, when he posted a video of himself with the caption:

"My heaviest ever."

Besides being active on Instagram 6 days ago, he also posted a video on one of his extended channels on June 30, 2022. At the same time, many who are rubbishing the rumors are also concerned about his health, as they feel that Avocado was not himself in his last few videos.

The YouTuber gained 100 kilos recently, as he has been consuming large portions of food daily for his videos. This even led to a pair of broken ribs and got him to wear a breathing apparatus.

Speaking about his weight and eating habits, Nikocado once said:

“People are saying, ‘Nick, you’re gonna die, you’re eating so unhealthy’, this is healthy because I balance it out… And, I know I turn 30 in five months, I’m doing this for a couple more years. I’m thinking 35 should be the new place. The new like, okay, now it’s time to stop.”

Many also signed a petition banning Nikocado and his videos so that he stops this practice of over-indulging in food and does not promote the same. However, the fact that Nikocado hasn't been active on social media for a long time has got people worrying about him.

