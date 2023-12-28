When did Meadow Walker get married? Paul Walker’s daughter separates from husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, recently took to Instagram to announce her separation from husband Louis Thornton-Allan. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021 in a beach ceremony in the Dominican Republic, shared a joint statement expressing their united decision to amicably part ways after three years of marriage.

The announcement, made through a heartfelt Instagram post, emphasized the couple's desire for privacy while maintaining mutual love and respect for each other. Despite the separation, they pledged to continue supporting one another. Meadow, a 25-year-old model, and Louis Thornton-Allan had exchanged vows in a ceremony attended by close family and friends, including Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

In a black-and-white video capturing the memorable day, Vin Diesel, Meadow's godfather, walked her down the aisle, standing beside her as Jordana Brewster shared a hug.

The joyous occasion was also documented, with the newlyweds embracing each other during the ceremony and posing in a white car. Meadow had joyfully shared the news on Instagram, writing, "We're married!!!!"

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan exchanged vows in a beach ceremony in the Dominican Republic in October 2021. The intimate and personal wedding, attended by close family and friends, including Fast & Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, marked the beginning of their marital journey.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the couple celebrated their union in a joyous ceremony, with Vin Diesel, Meadow's godfather, walking her down the aisle. Just three years into their marriage, the announcement of their separation came as a surprising turn of events.

The separation news follows a post from Meadow just the day before, where she shared moments from a vacation in Australia. The couple's engagement was first revealed in August 2021 when Meadow posted a video flaunting her engagement ring during a swim. Louis Thornton-Allan also shared a video featuring Meadow and the ring on his Instagram Stories, making their relationship official a month later in July.

Meadow Walker's separation announcement comes in the wake of a tribute she shared for her late father, Paul Walker, on the tenth anniversary of his passing. Meadow posted a throwback video surprising her father on his birthday, expressing love and gratitude for his influence in her life. Paul Walker, known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, tragically passed away in a car accident on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40.

Meadow Walker was born in 1998 to Paul and his then-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros

Born in Los Angeles in 1998 to Paul and his then-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, Meadow grew up in Hawaii with her mom before moving back to L.A. and eventually living with her father full-time.

