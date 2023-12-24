Who was Neel Nanda? Matt Rife leads tributes as Atlanta comedian passes away 

On December 23, 2023, popular comedian Neel Nanda allegedly committed suicide. Fellow comedian, Matt Rife confirmed the news of Neel’s tragic passing away after he posted a tribute for Nanda on Twitter (now X).

Matt wrote:

"RIP Neel Nanda you were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I’ve ever called a friend and i hope you can be at peace brother."

Expand Tweet

Besides being a comedian, he was also a writer and an actor, who majorly performed standup shows in Atlanta. He was also seen in many comedy shows on Comedy Central, MTV, Viceland, Hulu, etc. Moreover, his show, Unnecessary Evil at the Westside Comedy Theatre was also named LA Weekly’s Top 10 stand-up shows.

The reason why he allegedly took this harsh step and took his own life has not been revealed by the family yet. However, as the news about Neel Nanda’s passing away spread on social media, the netizens were left saddened as his comedy was extremely popular amongst the masses.

Neel Nanda also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live: More details explored as netizens mourn the tragic passing away of the comedian

Neel Nanda left the world of the internet in a state of shock as he took his own life, for unknown reasons. Having started his journey in comedy in 2013, he was a well-known face in the country, as he had also appeared on ABC’s popular show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Moreover, he was also seen on Amazon Prime's Inside Joke, and Hulu’s Coming To The Stage. He has also been on the stage with many other comedians including Demetri Martin, Laura Kightlinger, and Yakov Smirnoff.

Expand Tweet

As the news about Neel Nanda’s tragic passing away spread on social media, the netizens were devastated and started pouring in tributes for the deceased comedian. As Matt Rife posted the tribute on Twitter, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users mourn the death of Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Neel Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of Neel Nanda, who passed away due to suicide. (Image via Matt Rife/ Twitter)

At the moment, Neel Nanda's family has not spoken up or addressed the tragic loss, and has not revealed the funeral details yet. However, the tributes are continuously flooding the platforms after his passing away.