When did Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start dating? ‘Little Mix’ alum announces engagement with longtime boyfriend

Singer Perrie Edwards recently got engaged to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Edwards revealed the news on Instagram by posting a few pictures where Alex is seen proposing to her.

Perrie gave birth to a son, Axel, in August last year. She also shared the journey of her pregnancy on social media in New Year 2022.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s relationship timeline

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain first met during an interview in 2015 and began dating in 2016.

A few reports also stated that Chamberlain supported Edwards on The X Factor during her performance. The pair made their relationship official on Instagram in 2017 when Edwards shared a picture of them sitting with their dogs at the dinner table.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were romantically linked in 2016 (Image via Mark R. Milan/Getty Images)

Perrie later deleted the picture, leading to speculations that they were separated. However, Edwards posted another photo in February 2017 where she and Chamberlain were kissing with the Eiffel Tower in the background. They went on a holiday in June 2017 and Perrie shared another picture in December 2017 where she was kissing Alex’s cheek.

The couple celebrated Christmas together in 2017 and went on another holiday in August 2018. In January 2019, Edwards jokingly said that she and Chamberlain broke up. The couple then made their first public appearance on the red carpet of the Brit Awards in February 2019 and enjoyed a holiday in Ibiza in June of the same year.

There were rumors in November 2019 that they were engaged. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Edwards spoke about her experience of self-isolating with Chamberlain, stating that she was enjoying herself a lot and had never spent so much time with her boyfriend.

A look at the couple’s professional lives

Edwards is mostly known as a member of the girl group Little Mix and they have released six studio albums. The 28-year-old is also the first female brand ambassador for Supreme Nutrition and launched her fashion brand, Disora, in 2021.

Chamberlain, on the other hand, plays as a midfielder for Liverpool. He became popular with Southampton at the age of 17 and signed for Arsenal in 2011. After signing for Liverpool in August 2017, he won the UEFA Champions League 2019 alongside the 2020 Premier League.

Perrie Edwards met Zayn Malik on The X Factor UK in 2011 and they started dating in May 2012. Although they got engaged in August 2013, they separated two years later. Meanwhile, no information is available on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s relationship history.

