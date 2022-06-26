When did Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison get engaged? Relationship explored as couple are set to welcome first child together

On Saturday, June 25, actress Lily Anne Harrison took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Peter Facinelli. In the Instagram picture, The Vanished star showcased her pregnancy bump along with a caption that said:

Following the post, Harrison's fiancé Facinelli also replied with a humorous reply to the comment section. In his response, the Twilight Saga star wrote:

"You're pregnant? Why didn't you tell me?"

This means that Facinelli would be a father for the fourth time. The 48-year-old New York native has three daughters, Luca Bella (24), Lola Ray (19), and Fiona Eve (15), from his previous marriage with Jennie Garth. The former couple was together for over a decade and separated in 2012.

Exploring Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison's relationship

Around December 2020, US magazine confirmed that Facinelli proposed to Lily Anne Harrison during their trip to Mexico. It was reported that the Supergirl actor popped the question during dinner by the beach with Harrison. However, PEOPLE magazine stated that the couple got engaged around New Year's Eve, 2020.

Later, during an interview with PEOPLE last October, the actor opened up about how the pandemic postponed their wedding plans. Facinelli told the publication that he hoped they would marry next year. He said:

"I want (the wedding) to be in a world where there's no masks… There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."

The actor further added:

"I already feel married. We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"

How long have Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison been together?

Peter Facinelli was previously engaged to Thor star Jamie Alexander until they called it off and separated in 2016. The actor appears to have begun his relationship with Lily Anne Harrison in late 2016.

According to PEOPLE, Facinelli's daughters were present during their Mexico getaway when the couple got engaged. The publication also revealed that Lily Anne Harrison's parents were also in attendance at the time.

On January 2, 2021, Facinelli took to Instagram to share their snaps at the beachside to hint at their engagement. In the post's caption, the actor wrote:

"A Magical night with this incredible woman. A Perfect ending to 2019."

The couple was featured on the cover of CVLUX magazine. In the interview with the publication, Harrison opened up about her reaction to their engagement. She said:

"I thought it was coming, I just didn't think it was coming on that trip, mostly because I didn't think he had a ring."

Meanwhile, in August last year, the pair also went to Hawaii with what appeared to be some family members.

With the recently announced pregnancy, the couple might postpone their wedding ceremony yet again. It is plausible that Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison will hold off on their nuptial ceremony until after the delivery of their first child together. As of now, public dates for neither the delivery nor the expected wedding ceremony have been announced.

