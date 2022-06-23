How old is Rena Frazier? 'Selling Tampa' star’s age explored as she becomes mother for the fifth time

Selling Tampa’s Rena Frazier gave birth to her fifth child this month with her husband Anddrikk Frazier. She shared the news with the world through social media.

The 45-year-old reality TV star rose to fame last year in December when she made her debut on the Netflix show, Selling Tampa. The real estate series is a spin-off to Selling Sunset. Rena is a real estate agent on the show.

In February, she announced that she was pregnant with her fifth child and expected it to be her final pregnancy. On June 10, 2022, Rena gave birth to a baby boy named Aero Jaden Frazier.

Her colleagues and co-stars, including Colony Reeves and Sharelle Rosado, congratulated Rena in the comment section.

Rena Frazier’s eldest kid is from her first marriage

Selling Tampa’s Rena Frazier has become the mother of five kids: Ariana (Ari) Mosley, Aja Frazier, Alivia Frazier, Aryn Frazier and Aero Jaden Frazier. The eldest daughter is Rena and her ex-husband Adrian Mosley’s kid.

The realtor revealed in an interview that she and Ariana were pregnant at the same time. While it was Rena’s fifth pregnancy, Ari was pregnant for the first time. Interestingly, the latter was also expecting a baby boy.

Speaking to Parents.com's Kindred, Rena said:

“It's a beautiful shared experience. We kind of are going through the same thing, except she's younger than I am, so she's having a little bit of a different experience. But we talk all the time.”

Addressing her pregnancy when she was five-months pregnant, Rena mentioned in the interview:

"We wanted five, and I honestly wasn't even sure if we could because I'm in my early 40s.”

In an Instagram post earlier, she shared her life experience during the time she took her bar exam. At the time, she was pregnant with Aja and was raising Ariana. Sharing an anecdote in the post, she wrote:

“I remember being in the exam room, and my stomach was so big it was pressed up against the table. I could barely reach over it to write. I kept having Braxton-Hicks contractions and was sweating because I was so nervous.”

It further stated:

“I kept praying that I didn’t go into labor because I had studied so hard and didn’t want to have to study and take the test again. When I finished the exam, I had a huge feeling of relief. Aja was born two days later, and I passed the exam!”

Meanwhile, she is one of the fans’ favorite cast members in Selling Tampa.

What is Rena Frazier’s net worth?

With an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, Rena Frazier is one of the richest realtors on the Netflix show. She was a member of the Allure Realty Group from Selling Tampa from the beginning.

Apart from being a realtor, she is also an engineering degree (University of South Florida) and a law degree (Stetson University College of Law) holder. Prior to Allure Realty Group, she had worked as an attorney for Fowler White Boggs P.A. and Quarles & Brady LLP in Tampa.

Last month, she celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Anddrikk Frazier. The couple has been married for 19 years on May 31, 2022.

They met at the University of South Florida, from where Anddrikk too graduated. The chemical engineering degree holder is the president and CEO of an energy company called Integral Energy LLC. He had earlier worked at Tampa Electric, TECO Energy, and Trillium CNG.

