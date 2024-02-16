⁠When did Rachel Dolezal change her name? Woman infamous for Black heritage controversy fired from teaching job over adult website account

Arizona resident Rachel Dolezal was terminated from her position as a school teacher at Catalina Foothills Unified School District after the school authorities discovered that the teacher allegedly held an account on an adult website. As per NBC News, the school authorities stumbled upon her pictures on the adult website, a link to which was available on her bio on Instagram.

The adult website serves as a platform for creators to share their content, and Rachel Dolezal was also active on the platform, as she shared several pictures of herself in lingerie. As Rachel Dolezal gets fired from her job, Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of alumni & community relations, claims that:

“Rachel Dolezal was fired because her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy.”

On the other hand, this was not the first time Rachel Dolezal’s name was dragged into a controversy. In 2016, she allegedly changed her name to Nkechi Diallo and misrepresented herself as black. This led to her resignation as the head of her local NAACP chapter in Washington.

Rachel Dolezal’s 2016 “race faking” controversy explored as school teacher gets fired from job over alleged adult website account

Rachel Dolezal faced further scrutiny after the school she was working at discovered her account and obscene photos on an adult website. This incident resurfaced controversy surrounding Dolezal, wherein she publicly acknowledged being born to white parents despite identifying as black.

At the time, Rachel claimed that even though her parents were born white and European, she claimed that she “identified as black.” This declaration was followed by a name change, as Rachel adopted the name Nkechi Amare Diallo, meaning “gift of God” in the Nigerian language.

This claim led to her resignation as the head of the local NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington, and her removal from a police ombudsman commission. Termed as “race faking,” the incident garnered significant public attention and sparked massive outrage at the time.

Following these events, she also released a memoir in 2017 titled In Full Color: Finding My Place In A Black and White World. However, facing unemployment, she resorted to posting content on the adult website to earn money for her livelihood. By late 2021, Dolezal began posting on her verified adult website account, where subscriptions were priced at $9.99 per month.

Additionally, her bio features a link to an Amazon wishlist, inviting fans to gift her items such as handmade soap, stiletto sandals, and a teacup set. Moreover, she described her account as:

“A page where I post creative content and give fans a more intimate look into my life."

Rachel Dolezal started working as a school teacher in August 2023, where she served as a part-time after-school teacher. She was also a substitute teacher at the school. However, following the revelation of her involvement with an adult website, the school decided to terminate her employment. At the moment, neither the school nor the teacher has reacted to the controversy.

