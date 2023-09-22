When was Shannon Beador arrested? RHOC star offers to pay for property damage following DUI charge

Shannon Beador found herself in deep waters on September 17, 2023, after she was arrested for fleeing from a scene where she had caused property damage while driving under the influence of alcohol. The Newport Beach Police Department then booked the reality star on two charges, hit and run, and DUI alcohol.

Although Shannon Beador was released after the lawyer took bail, she is now allegedly ready to pay for the damage that she caused due to the hit and run. Per TMZ, her lawyer has contacted the owner of the damaged property as they now want to bare the expenses.

As per TMZ, Shannon Beador left her car in the middle of the road and started walking her pet when the police arrived. The Newport Police Department confirmed Shannon’s arrest and also stated how she was cited and released.

However, the RHOC star’s car has been seized by the authorities for further investigation.

“She is extremely apologetic and remorseful”: More details revealed as Shannon Beador’s lawyer talks about the incident

The RHOC star was immediately arrested after the incident occurred, and released within a few hours. While the lawyer has been in touch with the property owner, he also claimed that Shannon is “extremely apologetic and remorseful.”

Beador's lawyer Michael L. Fell said:

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Furthermore, Beador’s friend, Jeff Lewis also stated how the reality star was also injured due to the accident, but is now recovering:

"Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked. She called me yesterday and we talked for a while, and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive. I will tell you she’s accepting full accountability.”

Furthermore, Lewis stated how social media users and people around Shannon Beador have been claiming that she is an alcoholic, but he denied the same. Claiming that she is “not an alcoholic,” he shared how Beador is soon going to enter counselling.

Shannon’s lawyer and Lewis both stated that nobody was harmed in the incident:

"Aside from Shannon, nobody was hurt in the accident. I’m not justifying it, I’m not condoning it. I’m just sharing with you what I know."

Social media users cannot stop talking about how there have been previous incidences when Shannon has behaved erratically after consuming alcohol. A similar incident took place a few months back when she was allegedly removed from a bar after having a heated verbal spat with her former partner, John Janssen’s daughter.

At the moment, Shannon has not spoken up about the recent incident. However, netizens are having mixed opinions as the news of the lawyer contacting the property owner to help with the damages went viral.