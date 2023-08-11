Why won’t RHOBH star Kyle Richards text Jeff Lewis back? Details explored

Jeff Lewis, an interior designer and real estate speculator, shared recently how his friend Kyle Richards has stopped talking to him after his comments on WWHL. Jeff Lewis appeared on WWHL with stand-up comedian and actress Heather McDonald on Tuesday, August 8.

The stars discussed various Bravo trendy topics, including Kyle Richards's marriage and dating rumors involving Kyle and Country music singer Morgan Wade. According to Jeff, he shared how he is "pissed" and does not know the entire story about Kyle and Morgan, adding:

“Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn’t tell me she’s a lesbian on Ozempic.”

Heather McDonald added the following further:

“One of the side effects of Ozempic is lesbianism. Your ring falls off because you’re so thin, and then your ring slips into someone else.”

US Weekly reports that both stars, Kyle and Morgan, have denied all dating rumors and are currently working on a documentary about Morgan's journey to success. Further, Heather mentioned how she "hopes" the stars are dating, sharing that she is an admirer of “a late-in-life lesbian.” In addition, Heather said:

“I definitely think she maybe is not in love or s**ual, but I think she was infatuated with Morgan.”

After appearing on WWHL, Jeff Lewis shared that Kyle Richards isn't communicating with him

During a recent interview on Thursday, August 10, Jeff Lewis explained that he was joking when he said things about Kyle and Wade on WWHL. Jeff Lewis mentioned:

“When I brought up Kyle Richards, she’s a friend of mine, I was totally joking. I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she’s a lesbian and that she’s on Ozempic. I simply meant it as a joke.”

Furthermore, Jeff Lewis said that he is not sure whether Kyle is mad at him or not, mentioning the reason that Kyle isn't responding to his messages. Also, during Kyle's Amazon Live appearance on Thursday, she revealed that she hasn't texted Jeff back after what he said on WWHL. As she explained:

“I’m not talking to Jeff Lewis, I just don’t feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest with you. I’m just tired of it. I’m at my wit’s end with all of the stories about me out there and I just want everyone to be quiet. It’s hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to … I kind of felt, like, yesterday with friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Kyle and Wade met back in February 2022, after which they became friends and started hanging out together. Currently, they are working on a documentary where Kyle Richards is the executive producer, and the documentary will showcase the journey Morgan has taken to become who she is today.

Morgan's new song, Fall in Love With Me, also features the two stars, in which Kyle plays Morgan's "love interest."

As rumors surfaced regarding Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's divorce, many rumors also arose regarding Kyle and Morgan's relationship. Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have denied all the divorce rumors as of now. Back in July, Kyle shared a post on Instagram commenting that the rumors regarding her divorce are untrue.

Additionally, fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 on Bravo.